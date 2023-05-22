Dinosaur Jr. Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Seasoned rockers Dinosaur Jr. have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set in November and December with multiple night runs at The Garage in London and Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NYC. According to a post on the band's social media, "Dinosaur Jr. will play Where You Been in its entirety followed by a set of songs from the band’s catalog, with special guests to be announced each night."

In July, Dinosaur Jr. will join Clutch and Red Fang for a North American tour, extending into early August.

When do Dinosaur Jr. 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 25. Presales for Artist and American Express cardholders begin May 23. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dinosaur Jr. All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dinosaur Jr. on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Dinosaur Jr.'s Zumic artist page.