Dinosaur Jr. Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining anniversary shows; with Clutch and Red Fang
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 22, 2023

Seasoned rockers Dinosaur Jr. have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set in November and December with multiple night runs at The Garage in London and Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NYC. According to a post on the band's social media, "Dinosaur Jr. will play Where You Been in its entirety followed by a set of songs from the band’s catalog, with special guests to be announced each night."

In July, Dinosaur Jr. will join Clutch and Red Fang for a North American tour, extending into early August.

When do Dinosaur Jr. 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 25. Presales for Artist and American Express cardholders begin May 23. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dinosaur Jr. Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 1
Dinosaur Jr. at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Dec 2
Dinosaur Jr. at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Dec 3
Dinosaur Jr. at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Dec 5
Dinosaur Jr. at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Dec 6
Dinosaur Jr. at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Dec 7
Dinosaur Jr. at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Dec 8
Dinosaur Jr. at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

Dinosaur Jr. All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 21
Clutch, Dinosaur Jr., and Red Fang at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jul 22
Clutch, Dinosaur Jr., and Red Fang at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 23
Clutch, Dinosaur Jr., and Red Fang at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Jul 25
Clutch, Dinosaur Jr., and Red Fang at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 27
Clutch, Dinosaur Jr., and Red Fang at Iroquois Amphitheater
Iroquois Amphitheater Louisville, KY
Jul 28
Clutch, Dinosaur Jr., and Red Fang at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jul 29
Clutch, Dinosaur Jr., and Red Fang at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Jul 30
Clutch, Dinosaur Jr., and Red Fang at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Jul 31
Clutch, Dinosaur Jr., and Red Fang at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Aug 2
Clutch, Dinosaur Jr., and Red Fang at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Aug 3
Clutch, Dinosaur Jr., and Red Fang at McGrath Amphitheatre
McGrath Amphitheatre Cedar Rapids, IA
Aug 4
Clutch, Dinosaur Jr., and Red Fang at Wave - KS
Wave - KS Wichita, KS
Aug 5
Clutch, Dinosaur Jr., and Red Fang at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Beach Road Weekend at Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park Tisbury, MA
Sep 15
to
Sep 16
Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival at Windham Mountain
Windham Mountain Windham, NY
Nov 12
Dinosaur Jr. at The Garage
The Garage London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 13
Dinosaur Jr. at The Garage
The Garage London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 14
Dinosaur Jr. at The Garage
The Garage London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 15
Dinosaur Jr. at The Garage
The Garage London, England, United Kingdom
For the most up-to-date information, follow Dinosaur Jr. on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Dinosaur Jr.'s Zumic artist page.

