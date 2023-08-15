View all results for 'alt'
Dirty Honey Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and opening for Guns N' Roses
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 15, 2023

Dirty Honey have added 2023 tour dates.

In conjunction with their upcoming album, Can't Find The Brakes, the California rockers' newly planned headlining concerts are set at mid-sized venues coast to coast from October into December. The opening act for the new dates will be Austin Meade.

Before then, Dirty Honey have a handful of shows opening for Guns N' Roses.

When do Dirty Honey 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 18. Presales for Artist, American Express cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin August 16. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BRAKES. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dirty Honey Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 5
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at Asbury Lanes
Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ

Dirty Honey All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 29
Guns N' Roses and Dirty Honey at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Sep 1
Guns N' Roses and Dirty Honey at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Sep 6
Guns N' Roses and Dirty Honey at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Sep 16
MMR*B*Q at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Sep 20
Guns N' Roses and Dirty Honey at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Oct 18
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Oct 19
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Oct 21
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Oct 22
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Oct 24
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at The Studio at the Factory
The Studio at the Factory Dallas, TX
Oct 25
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at Rise Rooftop
Rise Rooftop Houston, TX
Oct 27
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at The Beacham
The Beacham Orlando, FL
Oct 28
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Oct 29
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at The Ritz Ybor
The Ritz Ybor Tampa, FL
Oct 31
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Nov 1
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Nov 3
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Nov 4
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA
Nov 5
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at Asbury Lanes
Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ
Nov 7
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 8
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 10
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Nov 12
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Nov 13
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
Nov 15
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at Liberty Hall
Liberty Hall Lawrence, KS
Nov 16
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Nov 17
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 19
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at The Sand Dollar Downtown
The Sand Dollar Downtown Las Vegas, NV
Nov 20
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Nov 24
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Nov 25
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Nov 26
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Nov 28
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Dec 1
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Dec 2
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Minneapolis, MN
Dec 4
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Dec 5
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
Dec 7
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Dec 8
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 9
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Dec 11
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Dec 13
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Dec 14
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Dec 15
Dirty Honey and Austin Meade at The Hawthorn
The Hawthorn St. Louis, MO

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dirty Honey on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to the new song "Won't Take Me Alive" from Can't Find The Brakes. For more, check out Dirty Honey's Zumic artist page.

