Dirty Honey Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dirty Honey have added 2023 tour dates.

In conjunction with their upcoming album, Can't Find The Brakes, the California rockers' newly planned headlining concerts are set at mid-sized venues coast to coast from October into December. The opening act for the new dates will be Austin Meade.

Before then, Dirty Honey have a handful of shows opening for Guns N' Roses.

When do Dirty Honey 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 18. Presales for Artist, American Express cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin August 16. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BRAKES. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dirty Honey All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dirty Honey on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to the new song "Won't Take Me Alive" from Can't Find The Brakes. For more, check out Dirty Honey's Zumic artist page.