Dirty Honey Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dirty Honey have added 2023 tour dates.
In conjunction with their upcoming album, Can't Find The Brakes, the California rockers' newly planned headlining concerts are set at mid-sized venues coast to coast from October into December. The opening act for the new dates will be Austin Meade.
Before then, Dirty Honey have a handful of shows opening for Guns N' Roses.
When do Dirty Honey 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 18. Presales for Artist, American Express cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin August 16. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is BRAKES. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Dirty Honey Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Nov 5
Asbury Lanes
Asbury Park, NJ
Dirty Honey All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 29
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
Sep 1
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Sep 16
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Sep 20
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Biloxi, MS
Oct 18
The Regency Ballroom
San Francisco, CA
Oct 19
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
Oct 21
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
Oct 22
The Nile Theater
Mesa, AZ
Oct 24
The Studio at the Factory
Dallas, TX
Oct 28
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Oct 31
Buckhead Theatre
Atlanta, GA
Nov 1
The Underground
Charlotte, NC
Nov 3
Rams Head Live!
Baltimore, MD
Nov 4
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg, PA
Nov 5
Asbury Lanes
Asbury Park, NJ
Nov 7
Theatre Beanfield
Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 8
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 10
The Vogue
Indianapolis, IN
Nov 13
Concord Music Hall
Chicago, IL
Nov 15
Liberty Hall
Lawrence, KS
Nov 16
Summit Music Hall
Denver, CO
Nov 17
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 19
The Sand Dollar Downtown
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 20
The Belasco Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Nov 24
Knitting Factory Spokane
Spokane, WA
Nov 25
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Nov 26
The Showbox - SoDo
Seattle, WA
Nov 28
Knitting Factory Boise
Boise, ID
Dec 1
Bourbon Theatre
Lincoln, NE
Dec 2
Uptown Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Dec 4
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
Dec 5
The Castle Theatre
Bloomington, IL
Dec 7
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
Dec 8
The Intersection
Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 9
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Dec 11
The Bluestone
Columbus, OH
Dec 13
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Dec 14
Mercury Ballroom
Louisville, KY
Dec 15
The Hawthorn
St. Louis, MO
For the most up-to-date information, follow Dirty Honey on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Listen to the new song "Won't Take Me Alive" from Can't Find The Brakes. For more, check out Dirty Honey's Zumic artist page.