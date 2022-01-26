View all results for 'alt'
Disclosure Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

30+ shows in Europe & America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 26, 2022

Electronic duo Disclosure have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as You've Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free, the tour is in conjunction with their new collaborative song with Zedd, being released this week. The newly announced events are set from April into June, including a number of festival appearances. The opening act for the American performances will be DJ Boring. Previously, Disclosure announced plans to tour through Europe in March.

When do Disclosure 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 28. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your dance on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Disclosure All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 2
Disclosure
Disclosure at Heaven
Heaven London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 4
Disclosure
Disclosure at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Mar 5
Disclosure
Disclosure at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 9
Disclosure
Disclosure at Zénith de Paris
Zénith de Paris Paris, France
Mar 10
Disclosure
Disclosure at Lotto Arena
Lotto Arena Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Mar 11
Disclosure
Disclosure at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Mar 12
Disclosure
Disclosure at Velodrom
Velodrom Berlin, Germany
Mar 13
Disclosure
Disclosure at COS Torwar
COS Torwar Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Mar 16
Disclosure
Disclosure at Stereo Plaza
Stereo Plaza Kyiv, Ukraine
Mar 18
Disclosure
Disclosure at Adrenaline Stadium
Adrenaline Stadium Moscow, Russia
Mar 20
Disclosure
Disclosure at A2 Green Concert
A2 Green Concert Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
Mar 22
Disclosure
Disclosure at Saku Suurhall
Saku Suurhall Tallinn, Estonia
Mar 23
Disclosure
Disclosure at Compensa Koncertų Salė
Compensa Koncertų Salė Vilnius, Lithuania
Apr 9
Disclosure and DJ Boring
Disclosure and DJ Boring at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Apr 13
Disclosure and DJ Boring
Disclosure and DJ Boring at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Apr 15
to
Apr 17
Coachella Music Festival
Coachella Music Festival at Empire Polo Field
Empire Polo Field Indio, CA
Apr 20
Disclosure and DJ Boring
Disclosure and DJ Boring at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Apr 22
to
Apr 24
Coachella Music Festival
Coachella Music Festival at Empire Polo Field
Empire Polo Field Indio, CA
Apr 27
Disclosure and DJ Boring
Disclosure and DJ Boring at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Apr 29
Disclosure and DJ Boring
Disclosure and DJ Boring at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Apr 30
Disclosure and DJ Boring
Disclosure and DJ Boring at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
May 1
Disclosure and DJ Boring
Disclosure and DJ Boring at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
May 6
Disclosure and DJ Boring
Disclosure and DJ Boring at Roadrunner Boston
Roadrunner Boston Boston, MA
May 7
Disclosure and DJ Boring
Disclosure and DJ Boring at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
May 10
Disclosure and DJ Boring
Disclosure and DJ Boring at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
May 13
Disclosure and DJ Boring
Disclosure and DJ Boring at Brooklyn Mirage
Brooklyn Mirage Brooklyn, NY
May 14
Disclosure and DJ Boring
Disclosure and DJ Boring at Brooklyn Mirage
Brooklyn Mirage Brooklyn, NY
Jun 2
to
Jun 8
Primavera Sound Music Festival
Primavera Sound Music Festival at Porto, PO
Porto, PO
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Northside Music Festival
Northside Music Festival at Aarhus, Denmark
Aarhus, Denmark Denmark, Europe
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Electric Forest Festival
Electric Forest Festival at Double JJ Resort
Double JJ Resort Rothbury, MI
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Down the Rabbit Hole 2022
Down the Rabbit Hole 2022 at Broeckhuys
Broeckhuys Beuningen, GE, Netherlands
Aug 10
to
Aug 14
Boardmasters Festival
Boardmasters Festival at Cornwall, UK
Cornwall, UK Cornwall, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Disclosure on social media and signing up for their free newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Disclosure's Zumic artist page.

