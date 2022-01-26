Disclosure Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Electronic duo Disclosure have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as You've Got To Let Go If You Want To Be Free, the tour is in conjunction with their new collaborative song with Zedd, being released this week. The newly announced events are set from April into June, including a number of festival appearances. The opening act for the American performances will be DJ Boring. Previously, Disclosure announced plans to tour through Europe in March.

When do Disclosure 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 28. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your dance on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

