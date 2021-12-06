View all results for 'alt'
Dispatch and O.A.R. Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Robert Randolph or G. Love opening select dates
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 6, 2021

Jam rockers Dispatch and O.A.R. are teaming up for co-headlining 2022 summer tour dates. Joining the bill as the opening act for the first half of the tour will be Robert Randolph and the Family Band, and on the second half of the tour it will be G. Love.

The newly planned co-headlining shows are scheduled from July into September at large-scale outdoor venues across North America. At this time, these are the only scheduled performances for Dispatch while O.A.R. will also appear at Florida's Innings Festival in March.

When do Dispatch and O.A.R. 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. Citi cardholder, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SUMMER22. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on with these great bands, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Jul 15
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph at Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ
Jul 16
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Jul 17
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Jul 19
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Jul 20
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph at SOMO Village Event Center
SOMO Village Event Center Rohnert Park, CA
Jul 22
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph at Les Schwab Amphitheater
Les Schwab Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jul 23
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Jul 24
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jul 28
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Jul 29
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph at Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT Utah, United States
Jul 30
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Aug 5
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Aug 6
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Aug 7
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Aug 9
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph at The Lawn At White River State Park
The Lawn At White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 10
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 12
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph
Dispatch, O.A.R., and Robert Randolph at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Aug 13
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Aug 14
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 15
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 18
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Aug 19
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 20
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 21
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 23
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Aug 26
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 30
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Aug 31
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Sep 2
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 3
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Sep 4
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Sep 8
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Sep 9
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 10
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love
Dispatch, O.A.R., and G. Love at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX

We recommend following Dispatch and O.A.R. on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Dispatch and O.A.R. Zumic artist pages.

