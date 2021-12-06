Dispatch and O.A.R. Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jam rockers Dispatch and O.A.R. are teaming up for co-headlining 2022 summer tour dates. Joining the bill as the opening act for the first half of the tour will be Robert Randolph and the Family Band, and on the second half of the tour it will be G. Love.

The newly planned co-headlining shows are scheduled from July into September at large-scale outdoor venues across North America. At this time, these are the only scheduled performances for Dispatch while O.A.R. will also appear at Florida's Innings Festival in March.

When do Dispatch and O.A.R. 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. Citi cardholder, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SUMMER22. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

