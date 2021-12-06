Dispatch and O.A.R. Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jam rockers Dispatch and O.A.R. are teaming up for co-headlining 2022 summer tour dates. Joining the bill as the opening act for the first half of the tour will be Robert Randolph and the Family Band, and on the second half of the tour it will be G. Love.
The newly planned co-headlining shows are scheduled from July into September at large-scale outdoor venues across North America. At this time, these are the only scheduled performances for Dispatch while O.A.R. will also appear at Florida's Innings Festival in March.
When do Dispatch and O.A.R. 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. Citi cardholder, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is SUMMER22. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Before getting your rock on with these great bands, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.
Aug 25
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Aug 27
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 28
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 15
Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa, AZ
Jul 16
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
Jul 17
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
San Diego, CA
Jul 19
Vina Robles Amphitheater
Paso Robles, CA
Jul 20
SOMO Village Event Center
Rohnert Park, CA
Jul 22
Les Schwab Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Jul 23
Marymoor Park
Redmond, WA
Jul 24
KettleHouse Amphitheater
Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jul 28
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Nampa, ID
Jul 29
Salt Lake City, UT
Utah, United States
Jul 30
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Aug 5
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Aug 6
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Aug 7
EXPRESS LIVE!
Columbus, OH
Aug 9
The Lawn At White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Aug 10
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 12
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Cleveland, OH
Aug 13
Ravinia Pavilion
Highland Park, IL
Aug 14
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 18
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 19
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Aug 20
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 21
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 23
Artpark Amphitheatre
Lewiston, NY
Aug 26
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Aug 30
Salvage Station
Asheville, NC
Aug 31
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte, NC
Sep 2
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 3
Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Wilmington, NC
Sep 4
The Amp St. Augustine
St. Augustine, FL
Sep 8
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Sep 9
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Sep 10
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
