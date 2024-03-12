Dispatch Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Vermont-based rockers Dispatch announced 2024 tour dates. Leaning into the huge election year, the group are billing the concerts as Amplifying Democracy.

Ten new shows are planned at theatres and music halls in the USA from June into October. For the June 22 concert, Dispatch will perform with The Philadelphia Orchestra and on August 21 the band will be joined by The Boston Pops Orchestra. Dispatch also have festival performances in Maryland and Connecticut.

When do Dispatch 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 19. Presales are currently underway for Spotify and Artist. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DEMOCRACY or SUMMER. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dispatch All Tour Dates and Tickets

