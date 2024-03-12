View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Dispatch Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 12, 2024

Vermont-based rockers Dispatch announced 2024 tour dates. Leaning into the huge election year, the group are billing the concerts as Amplifying Democracy.

Ten new shows are planned at theatres and music halls in the USA from June into October. For the June 22 concert, Dispatch will perform with The Philadelphia Orchestra and on August 21 the band will be joined by The Boston Pops Orchestra. Dispatch also have festival performances in Maryland and Connecticut.

When do Dispatch 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 19. Presales are currently underway for Spotify and Artist. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DEMOCRACY or SUMMER. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dispatch All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 8
Dispatch, Andy Thorn & Friends at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Vail, CO
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Reggae Rise Up: Maryland at Baltimore Peninsula
Baltimore Peninsula Baltimore, MD
Jun 22
Dispatch and The Philadelphia Orchestra at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jun 29
to
Jun 30
The Capitol Groove at Bushnell Park
Bushnell Park Hartford, CT
Aug 31
Dispatch and The Boston Pops Orchestra at Tanglewood
Tanglewood Lenox, MA
Oct 8
Dispatch at EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon Green Bay, WI
Oct 9
Dispatch at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Oct 11
Dispatch at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 12
Dispatch at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 13
Dispatch at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Oct 15
Dispatch at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Oct 18
Dispatch at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 19
Dispatch at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dispatch on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Dispatch Zumic artist page.

1
250
artists
Dispatch
genres
Indie Folk Jamband Reggae Rock Roots Rock Ska
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Dispatch
Dispatch
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Dispatch and O.A.R. Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 6, 2021
Dispatch and O.A.R. Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & ...
Tickets Alt Rock Jamband Roots Rock Dispatch O.A.R.
2
1486
image for article Dispatch Announces Fall 2017 Acoustic Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 11, 2017
Dispatch Announces Fall 2017 Acoustic Tour Dates: Ticket Presale ...
Tickets Folk Rock Roots Rock Anaïs Mitchell And the Kids Dispatch Canada United States Simray
1
1453
image for article Firefly Festival Releases Set Times
May 15, 2013
Firefly Festival Releases Set Times
News Action Bronson Alabama Shakes Atlas Genius Azealia Banks Big Gigantic Blondfire Calvin Harris Capital Cities CHVRCHES Crystal Fighters Dan Deacon Delta Rae Dispatch Django Django Dragonette Dr. Dog Ellie Goulding Foster The People Foxygen Grizzly Bear HAIM Japandroids Jim James Kendrick Lamar Kishi Bashi Krewella Lord Huron LP MGMT Passion Pit Public Enemy Red Hot Chili Peppers Robert DeLong Selah Sue Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds St. Lucia The Avett Brothers The Joy Formidable The Lumineers The Neighbourhood The Walkmen The White Panda Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Toro Y Moi Twenty One Pilots Vampire Weekend Wild Belle Yeah Yeah Yeahs Zedd ZZ Ward Delaware Amanda Palmer And The Grand Theft Orchestra A Silent Film Conner Youngblood Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros Hey Marseilles Imaginary Cities Jc Brooks And The Uptown Sound Kopecky Family Band Leagues Manufactured Superstars Matt & Kim The Apache Relay The Chevin The Last Bison The Last Royals The Royal Concept The Spinto Band The Wheeler Brothers Trails And Ways Youngblood Hawke Young Empires
1
1330
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart