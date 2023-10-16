View all results for 'alt'
Disturbed Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour with Falling In Reverse and Plush
Francesco Marano

Published October 16, 2023

Hard rockers Disturbed announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Take Back Your Life.

The new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from January into early March. The opening acts for the new dates will be Falling In Reverse and Plush. Recently, Disturbed completed a summer tour featuring over 30 dates in the USA.

When do Disturbed 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales for Artist and VIP packages begin October 17. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Disturbed All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 19
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Jan 22
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Jan 23
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Jan 25
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Jan 27
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Jan 29
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Jan 31
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Feb 2
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Feb 5
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Feb 6
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Feb 8
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Feb 10
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Feb 13
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Feb 15
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at Mountain Health Arena
Mountain Health Arena Huntington, WV
Feb 17
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Feb 19
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Feb 20
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Feb 22
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Feb 24
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Feb 26
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Feb 29
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Mar 2
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Rescheduled
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Mar 3
Disturbed, Falling In Reverse, and Plush at Bakkt Theater
Bakkt Theater Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Disturbed on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

