Disturbed Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rockers Disturbed announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Take Back Your Life.

The new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from January into early March. The opening acts for the new dates will be Falling In Reverse and Plush. Recently, Disturbed completed a summer tour featuring over 30 dates in the USA.

When do Disturbed 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales for Artist and VIP packages begin October 17. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Disturbed All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Disturbed on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

