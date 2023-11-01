View all results for 'alt'
DJ Shadow Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Shows in USA and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 1, 2023

DJ Shadow announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Action Adventure.

The new concerts begin with a North American leg in January and February before traveling to Europe for headlining shows in March. These new shows will be his most extensive time on the road since 2017, according to setlist.fm.

When do DJ Shadow 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales for Artist and local venues / radio begin November 2. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

DJ Shadow Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 7
DJ Shadow at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

DJ Shadow All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 6
DJ Shadow at Pabellón del Palacio de los Deportes
Pabellón del Palacio de los Deportes Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Jan 18
DJ Shadow at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Jan 19
DJ Shadow at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jan 20
DJ Shadow at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Jan 22
DJ Shadow at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Jan 23
DJ Shadow at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jan 24
DJ Shadow at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Jan 27
DJ Shadow at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Jan 30
DJ Shadow at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Jan 31
DJ Shadow at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Feb 1
DJ Shadow at The Majestic Theatre
The Majestic Theatre Houston, TX
Feb 3
DJ Shadow at The Concert Hall
The Concert Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 6
DJ Shadow at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Feb 7
DJ Shadow at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Feb 8
DJ Shadow at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Feb 10
DJ Shadow at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Mar 6
DJ Shadow at Festsaal Kreuzberg
Festsaal Kreuzberg Berlin, Germany
Mar 7
DJ Shadow at Roxy Prague
Roxy Prague Prague, Stare Mesto, Czech Republic
Mar 8
DJ Shadow at Ottakringer Brauerei
Ottakringer Brauerei Wien, Austria
Mar 10
DJ Shadow at La Laiterie
La Laiterie Strasbourg, Grand Est, France
Mar 12
DJ Shadow at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Mar 13
DJ Shadow at Le Mem
Le Mem Rennes, Bretagne, France
Mar 15
DJ Shadow at Elysee Montmartre
Elysee Montmartre Paris, France
Mar 16
DJ Shadow at Den Atelier
Den Atelier Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Mar 17
DJ Shadow at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 19
DJ Shadow at Concorde 2
Concorde 2 Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Mar 20
DJ Shadow at Project House
Project House Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Mar 22
DJ Shadow at New Century Hall
New Century Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 23
DJ Shadow at HERE at Outernet
HERE at Outernet London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 24
DJ Shadow at Central Warehouse
Central Warehouse Bristol , England, United Kingdom
Mar 27
DJ Shadow at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 28
DJ Shadow at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland

For the most up-to-date information, follow DJ Shadow on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out DJ Shadow's Zumic artist page.



artists
DJ Shadow
genres
Drum & Bass Electronic Hip Hop turntablism








