DJ Shadow Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

DJ Shadow announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Action Adventure.

The new concerts begin with a North American leg in January and February before traveling to Europe for headlining shows in March. These new shows will be his most extensive time on the road since 2017, according to setlist.fm.

When do DJ Shadow 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales for Artist and local venues / radio begin November 2. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow DJ Shadow on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

