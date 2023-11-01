DJ Shadow Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

DJ Shadow announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Action Adventure.
The new concerts begin with a North American leg in January and February before traveling to Europe for headlining shows in March. These new shows will be his most extensive time on the road since 2017, according to setlist.fm.
When do DJ Shadow 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales for Artist and local venues / radio begin November 2. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Feb 7
Webster Hall
New York, NY
Dec 6
Pabellón del Palacio de los Deportes
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Jan 18
House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
Jan 19
The Fonda Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Jan 20
The Regency Ballroom
San Francisco, CA
Jan 22
Revolution Hall
Portland, OR
Jan 23
Vogue Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jan 24
Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
Jan 27
Gothic Theatre
Englewood, CO
Jan 30
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Feb 1
The Majestic Theatre
Houston, TX
Feb 3
The Concert Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 7
Webster Hall
New York, NY
Feb 8
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA
Feb 10
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Mar 6
Festsaal Kreuzberg
Berlin, Germany
Mar 7
Roxy Prague
Prague, Stare Mesto, Czech Republic
Mar 8
Ottakringer Brauerei
Wien, Austria
Mar 10
La Laiterie
Strasbourg, Grand Est, France
Mar 12
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Mar 13
Le Mem
Rennes, Bretagne, France
Mar 15
Elysee Montmartre
Paris, France
Mar 16
Den Atelier
Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Mar 17
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 19
Concorde 2
Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Mar 20
Project House
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Mar 22
New Century Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 23
HERE at Outernet
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 24
Central Warehouse
Bristol , England, United Kingdom
Mar 27
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 28
The Academy
Dublin, Ireland
For the most up-to-date information, follow DJ Shadow on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
