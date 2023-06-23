Doja Cat Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Doja Cat has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Scarlet. The opening act on select dates will be Ice Spice or Doechii.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from October into December. Twenty-four shows are scheduled into December.

When do Doja Cat 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on June 25. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin June 28. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Doja Cat All Tour Dates and Tickets

Last week, Doja Cat shared a music video for the new song "Attention." For more, check out Doja Cat's Zumic artist page.