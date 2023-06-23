View all results for 'alt'
Doja Cat Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Scarlet Tour' with Ice Spice and Doechii
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 23, 2023

Doja Cat has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Scarlet. The opening act on select dates will be Ice Spice or Doechii.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from October into December. Twenty-four shows are scheduled into December.

When do Doja Cat 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on June 25. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin June 28. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Doja Cat Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Doja Cat All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 31
Doja Cat and Doechii at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Nov 2
Doja Cat and Doechii at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Nov 3
Doja Cat and Doechii at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Nov 5
Doja Cat and Doechii at Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Nov 6
Doja Cat and Doechii at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Nov 8
Doja Cat and Doechii at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Nov 10
Doja Cat and Doechii at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Nov 13
Doja Cat and Doechii at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Nov 15
Doja Cat and Doechii at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Nov 16
Doja Cat and Doechii at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Nov 19
Doja Cat and Doechii at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Nov 21
Doja Cat and Ice Spice at Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center Miami, FL
Nov 24
Doja Cat and Doechii at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Nov 26
Doja Cat and Ice Spice at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Nov 27
Doja Cat and Ice Spice at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Nov 29
Doja Cat and Ice Spice at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Nov 30
Doja Cat and Ice Spice at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Dec 2
Doja Cat and Ice Spice at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Dec 4
Doja Cat and Ice Spice at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Dec 7
Doja Cat and Ice Spice at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Dec 8
Doja Cat and Ice Spice at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Dec 10
Doja Cat and Ice Spice at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Dec 11
Doja Cat and Ice Spice at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 13
Doja Cat and Ice Spice at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Doja Cat on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Last week, Doja Cat shared a music video for the new song "Attention." For more, check out Doja Cat's Zumic artist page.

