Dominic Fike Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Dominic Fike has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Sunburn, out on July 7.

Billed as Don't Stare At The Sun, the newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues across North America in July and August. Fike also has a performance at Seattle's Day In Day Out festival this August.

When do Dominic Fike 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales for Artist and VIP packages are currently underway. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is ANTPILE. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dominic Fike All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dominic Fike on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for the new song "Ant Pile" and check out Dominic Fike's Zumic artist page for more.