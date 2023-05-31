View all results for 'alt'
Dominic Fike Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Summer tour dates, new album info
Published May 31, 2023

Singer-songwriter Dominic Fike has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Sunburn, out on July 7.

Billed as Don't Stare At The Sun, the newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues across North America in July and August. Fike also has a performance at Seattle's Day In Day Out festival this August.

When do Dominic Fike 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales for Artist and VIP packages are currently underway. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is ANTPILE. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dominic Fike All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 13
Dominic Fike at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jul 14
Dominic Fike at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 16
Dominic Fike at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jul 19
Dominic Fike at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell
BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell Brooklyn, NY
Jul 20
Dominic Fike at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jul 21
Dominic Fike at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
Jul 23
Dominic Fike at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jul 25
Dominic Fike at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Jul 26
Dominic Fike at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jul 29
Dominic Fike at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park Miami, FL
Aug 1
Dominic Fike at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Aug 3
Dominic Fike at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Aug 4
Dominic Fike at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Aug 6
Dominic Fike at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 9
Dominic Fike at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Aug 10
Dominic Fike at Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
Frost Amphitheater at Stanford San Francisco, CA
Aug 12
to
Aug 13
Day In Day Out at Fisher Pavilion
Fisher Pavilion Seattle, WA
Aug 13
Dominic Fike at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 17
Dominic Fike at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Aug 18
Dominic Fike at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Aug 19
Dominic Fike at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Aug 21
Dominic Fike at Des Moines Water Works Park
Des Moines Water Works Park Des Moines, IA
Aug 22
Dominic Fike at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Aug 24
Dominic Fike at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Aug 25
Dominic Fike at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 27
Dominic Fike at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 29
Dominic Fike at The ICON Festival Stage
The ICON Festival Stage Cincinnati, OH
Aug 30
Dominic Fike at Iroquois Amphitheater
Iroquois Amphitheater Louisville, KY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dominic Fike on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for the new song "Ant Pile" and check out Dominic Fike's Zumic artist page for more.

Dominic Fike
Pop Pop Hip Hop Singer-Songwriter
