Dominic Fike Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Dominic Fike has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Sunburn, out on July 7.
Billed as Don't Stare At The Sun, the newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues across North America in July and August. Fike also has a performance at Seattle's Day In Day Out festival this August.
When do Dominic Fike 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales for Artist and VIP packages are currently underway. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is ANTPILE. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Dominic Fike All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 13
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Jul 16
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Jul 19
BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell
Brooklyn, NY
Jul 20
Leader Bank Pavilion
Boston, MA
Jul 21
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
Baltimore, MD
Jul 23
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
Jul 25
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Atlanta, GA
Jul 26
Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Jul 29
FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Miami, FL
Aug 1
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
Aug 3
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Aug 4
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Austin, TX
Aug 6
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 9
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Aug 10
Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
San Francisco, CA
Aug 12
to
Aug 13
Fisher Pavilion
Seattle, WA
Aug 13
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 17
The Great Saltair
Magna, UT
Aug 18
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Aug 19
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Aug 21
Des Moines Water Works Park
Des Moines, IA
Aug 24
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Aug 25
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 27
Massey Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 29
The ICON Festival Stage
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 30
Iroquois Amphitheater
Louisville, KY
For the most up-to-date information, follow Dominic Fike on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
