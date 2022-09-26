View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Dominic Fike Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Out Of Order' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 26, 2022

Singer-songwriter Dominic Fike has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Out Of Order.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues in November and December. At this time, 22 performances are planned across the USA and another two in Canada.

When do Dominic Fike 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 30. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin September 27. Spotify, American Express cardholder, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dominic Fike Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 2
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Dominic Fike All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 6
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Nov 8
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Nov 9
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Nov 11
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Nov 12
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Nov 16
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Nov 17
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Nov 19
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Nov 21
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Nov 23
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Nov 25
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Nov 26
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Nov 28
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Nov 29
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Dec 2
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Dec 3
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Dec 5
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Dec 6
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 9
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Dec 10
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Dec 11
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Dec 13
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Dec 14
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 16
Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ

We recommend following Dominic Fike on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Dominic Fike's Zumic artist page.

1
1036
artists
Dominic Fike
genres
Pop Pop Hip Hop Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike
Dec
2
Dominic Fike
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Dominic Fike Adds 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 10, 2019
Dominic Fike Adds 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Pop Pop Hip Hop Dominic Fike
1
1332
image for article "Açaí Bowl" - Dominic Fike [YouTube Official Audio]
June 26, 2019
"Açaí Bowl"
Dominic Fike (Youtube)
Music Pop Pop Hip Hop Dominic Fike Audio Single
1
802
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart