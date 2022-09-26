Dominic Fike Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Dominic Fike has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Out Of Order.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues in November and December. At this time, 22 performances are planned across the USA and another two in Canada.

When do Dominic Fike 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 30. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin September 27. Spotify, American Express cardholder, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dominic Fike All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Dominic Fike on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Dominic Fike's Zumic artist page.