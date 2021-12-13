Don McLean Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Released in 1971, Don McLean's song "American Pie" has stood the test of time to endure as one of the most popular songs of all time. This week, the singer-songwriter has announced North American tour dates to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the classic tune and album of the same name.
The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized venues from April into July. Previously, Don announced he will tour Europe from September into November. Don and his band "will be performing all the songs from the American Pie album plus many of the other hits that fans will be expecting to hear," according to a statement on the artist's website.
When do Don McLean 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales are currently underway for Bandsintown. Local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Before singing along to "American Pie" and other Don McLean hit songs, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Don McLean Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jun 4
Town Hall Theatre
New York, NY
Don McLean All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jan 28
Blue Note Hawaii
Honolulu, HI
Jan 29
Blue Note Hawaii
Honolulu, HI
Jan 30
Blue Note Hawaii
Honolulu, HI
Feb 3
Surf Ballroom
Clear Lake, IA
Feb 5
Chester Fritz Auditorium
Grand Forks, ND
Feb 11
Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
The Villages, FL
Feb 12
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Feb 14
to
Feb 18
Orlando Port Canaveral
Cape Canaveral, FL
Feb 19
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Clearwater, FL
Feb 24
Fox Tucson Theatre
Tucson, AZ
Apr 29
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
May 1
Clowes Memorial Hall
Indianapolis, IN
May 7
John Bassett Theatre
Toronto, ON, Canada
May 12
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
May 13
Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta, GA
May 19
Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center
St. Louis, MO
May 20
Gillioz Theatre
Springfield, MO
Jun 3
Shubert Theatre - MA
Boston, MA
Jun 4
Town Hall Theatre
New York, NY
Jun 12
Capital One Hall
Tysons, VA
Jun 17
DeVos Performance Hall
Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 18
Pabst Theater
Milwaukee, WI
Jun 24
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
San Antonio, TX
Jun 25
Cullen Performance Hall
Houston, TX
Jun 26
The Paramount Theatre
Austin, TX
Jul 7
Paramount Theatre Denver
Denver, CO
Jul 8
The Avalon Theatre
Grand Junction, CO
Jul 9
Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 11
St David's Hall
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Sep 13
Ipswich Regent Theatre
Suffolk, England, United Kingdom
Sep 14
Symphony Hall
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 14
Symphony Hall
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 16
Bath Forum
Bath and North East Somerset, England, United Kingdom
Sep 16
Bath Forum
Bath and North East Somerset, England, United Kingdom
Sep 17
Torquay Princess Theatre
Torquay, England, United Kingdom
Sep 17
Princess Theatre - Torquay
Torquay, England, United Kingdom
Sep 18
Bournemouth Pavilion
Bournemouth, Dorset, United Kingdom
Sep 18
Bournemouth Pavilion
Bournemouth, Dorset, United Kingdom
Sep 20
Brighton Dome
Brighton, SXE, United Kingdom
Sep 21
Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Southend-on-Sea, England, United Kingdom
Sep 23
Bridgewater Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 24
Sage Gateshead
Gateshead Quays, England, United Kingdom
Sep 25
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 27
Usher Hall
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 28
York Barbican Centre
York, England, United Kingdom
Sep 30
De Montfort Hall
Leicester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 1
Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall
Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Oct 2
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Oct 4
London Palladium
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 7
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Oct 9
Concertgebouw De Vereeniging
Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Oct 10
Koninklijk Theater Carre
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Oct 14
Grieghallen, Peer Gynt Salen
Bergen, Hordaland, Norway
Oct 15
Stavanger Konserthus
Stavanger, Rogaland, Norway
Oct 16
Sentrum Scene
Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
Oct 18
Lorensbergsteatern
Göteborg, Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Oct 21
Helsinki Hall of Culture
Helsinki, Finlandia
Oct 23
Göta Lejon
Stockholms län, Sweden
Oct 24
Palladium
Malmö, Skåne län, Sweden
Oct 27
Fabrik Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Oct 28
Kulturkirche St. Marien Neuruppin
Neuruppin, BB, Germany
Oct 29
Admiralspalast - Theater
Berlin, Germany
Nov 1
deSingel
Antwerp, Flanders, Belgium
Nov 12
Prinzregententtheater
Munich, BY, Germany
Nov 13
Posthof
Linz, Oberösterreich, Austria
We recommend following Don McLean on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
"American Pie" is not only one of the most satisfying songs ever recorded, the 8+ minute poetic narrative also references the true story of a plane crash that killed rock & roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and "The Big Bopper" J.P. Richardson on February 3, 1959. After McLean's song, the day has become known as "The Day the Music Died," but thankfully the music has lived on and only gotten stronger. Despite the pandemic, McLean has had an eventful 2021. He won several awards for a newly recorded a version of "American Pie" with a cappella group Home Free, and he also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
For more, check out Don McLean's Zumic artist page.