Don McLean Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'American Pie' celebration in America & Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 13, 2021

Released in 1971, Don McLean's song "American Pie" has stood the test of time to endure as one of the most popular songs of all time. This week, the singer-songwriter has announced North American tour dates to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the classic tune and album of the same name.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized venues from April into July. Previously, Don announced he will tour Europe from September into November. Don and his band "will be performing all the songs from the American Pie album plus many of the other hits that fans will be expecting to hear," according to a statement on the artist's website.

When do Don McLean 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales are currently underway for Bandsintown. Local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before singing along to "American Pie" and other Don McLean hit songs, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Jun 4
Don McLean
Don McLean at Town Hall Theatre
Town Hall Theatre New York, NY

Jan 28
Don McLean
Don McLean at Blue Note Hawaii
Blue Note Hawaii Honolulu, HI
Jan 29
Don McLean
Don McLean at Blue Note Hawaii
Blue Note Hawaii Honolulu, HI
Jan 30
Don McLean
Don McLean at Blue Note Hawaii
Blue Note Hawaii Honolulu, HI
Feb 3
Don McLean
Don McLean at Surf Ballroom
Surf Ballroom Clear Lake, IA
Feb 5
Don McLean
Don McLean at Chester Fritz Auditorium
Chester Fritz Auditorium Grand Forks, ND
Feb 11
Don McLean
Don McLean at Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center The Villages, FL
Feb 12
Don McLean
Don McLean at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Feb 14
to
Feb 18
Rock Legends Cruise IX
Rock Legends Cruise IX at Orlando Port Canaveral
Orlando Port Canaveral Cape Canaveral, FL
Feb 19
Don McLean
Don McLean at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Clearwater, FL
Feb 24
Don McLean
Don McLean at Fox Tucson Theatre
Fox Tucson Theatre Tucson, AZ
Apr 29
Don McLean
Don McLean at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
May 1
Don McLean
Don McLean at Clowes Memorial Hall
Clowes Memorial Hall Indianapolis, IN
May 7
Don McLean
Don McLean at John Bassett Theatre
John Bassett Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
May 12
Don McLean
Don McLean at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 13
Don McLean
Don McLean at Atlanta Symphony Hall
Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta, GA
May 19
Don McLean
Don McLean at Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center
Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center St. Louis, MO
May 20
Don McLean
Don McLean at Gillioz Theatre
Gillioz Theatre Springfield, MO
Jun 2
Don McLean
Don McLean at The Egg
The Egg Albany, NY
Jun 3
Don McLean
Don McLean at Shubert Theatre - MA
Shubert Theatre - MA Boston, MA
Jun 11
Don McLean
Don McLean at The Lyric
The Lyric Baltimore, MD
Jun 12
Don McLean
Don McLean at Capital One Hall
Capital One Hall Tysons, VA
Jun 17
Don McLean
Don McLean at DeVos Performance Hall
DeVos Performance Hall Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 18
Don McLean
Don McLean at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Jun 24
Don McLean
Don McLean at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts San Antonio, TX
Jun 25
Don McLean
Don McLean at Cullen Performance Hall
Cullen Performance Hall Houston, TX
Jun 26
Don McLean
Don McLean at The Paramount Theatre
The Paramount Theatre Austin, TX
Jul 7
Don McLean
Don McLean at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Jul 8
Don McLean
Don McLean at The Avalon Theatre
The Avalon Theatre Grand Junction, CO
Jul 9
Don McLean
Don McLean at Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix
Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix Phoenix, AZ
Sep 11
Don McLean
Don McLean at St David's Hall
St David's Hall Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Sep 13
Don McLean
Don McLean at Ipswich Regent Theatre
Ipswich Regent Theatre Suffolk, England, United Kingdom
Sep 14
Don McLean
Don McLean at Symphony Hall
Symphony Hall Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 16
Don McLean
Don McLean at Bath Forum
Bath Forum Bath and North East Somerset, England, United Kingdom
Sep 17
Don McLean
Don McLean at Torquay Princess Theatre
Torquay Princess Theatre Torquay, England, United Kingdom
Sep 18
Don McLean
Don McLean at Bournemouth Pavilion
Bournemouth Pavilion Bournemouth, Dorset, United Kingdom
Sep 20
Don McLean
Don McLean at Brighton Dome
Brighton Dome Brighton, SXE, United Kingdom
Sep 21
Don McLean
Don McLean at Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Southend Cliffs Pavilion Southend-on-Sea, England, United Kingdom
Sep 23
Don McLean
Don McLean at Bridgewater Hall
Bridgewater Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 24
Don McLean
Don McLean at Sage Gateshead
Sage Gateshead Gateshead Quays, England, United Kingdom
Sep 25
Don McLean
Don McLean at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 27
Don McLean
Don McLean at Usher Hall
Usher Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 28
Don McLean
Don McLean at York Barbican Centre
York Barbican Centre York, England, United Kingdom
Sep 30
Don McLean
Don McLean at De Montfort Hall
De Montfort Hall Leicester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 1
Don McLean
Don McLean at Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall
Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Oct 2
Don McLean
Don McLean at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Oct 4
Don McLean
Don McLean at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 7
Don McLean
Don McLean at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Oct 9
Don McLean
Don McLean at Concertgebouw De Vereeniging
Concertgebouw De Vereeniging Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Oct 10
Don McLean
Don McLean at Koninklijk Theater Carre
Koninklijk Theater Carre Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Oct 14
Don McLean and Grieghallen
Don McLean and Grieghallen at Grieghallen, Peer Gynt Salen
Grieghallen, Peer Gynt Salen Bergen, Hordaland, Norway
Oct 15
Don McLean
Don McLean at Stavanger Konserthus
Stavanger Konserthus Stavanger, Rogaland, Norway
Oct 16
Don McLean
Don McLean at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
Oct 18
Don McLean
Don McLean at Lorensbergsteatern
Lorensbergsteatern Göteborg, Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Oct 20
Don McLean
Don McLean at Logomo
Logomo Åbo, Finland
Oct 21
Don McLean
Don McLean at Helsinki Hall of Culture
Helsinki Hall of Culture Helsinki, Finlandia
Oct 23
Don McLean
Don McLean at Göta Lejon
Göta Lejon Stockholms län, Sweden
Oct 24
Don McLean
Don McLean at Palladium
Palladium Malmö, Skåne län, Sweden
Oct 25
Don McLean
Don McLean at Portalen
Portalen Greve, Denmark
Oct 27
Don McLean
Don McLean at Fabrik Hamburg
Fabrik Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Oct 28
Don McLean
Don McLean at Kulturkirche St. Marien Neuruppin
Kulturkirche St. Marien Neuruppin Neuruppin, BB, Germany
Oct 29
Don McLean
Don McLean at Admiralspalast - Theater
Admiralspalast - Theater Berlin, Germany
Nov 1
Don McLean
Don McLean at deSingel
deSingel Antwerp, Flanders, Belgium
Nov 12
Don McLean
Don McLean at Prinzregententtheater
Prinzregententtheater Munich, BY, Germany
Nov 13
Don McLean
Don McLean at Posthof
Posthof Linz, Oberösterreich, Austria

We recommend following Don McLean on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

"American Pie" is not only one of the most satisfying songs ever recorded, the 8+ minute poetic narrative also references the true story of a plane crash that killed rock & roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and "The Big Bopper" J.P. Richardson on February 3, 1959. After McLean's song, the day has become known as "The Day the Music Died," but thankfully the music has lived on and only gotten stronger. Despite the pandemic, McLean has had an eventful 2021. He won several awards for a newly recorded a version of "American Pie" with a cappella group Home Free, and he also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

For more, check out Don McLean's Zumic artist page.

