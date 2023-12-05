View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Don Omar Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Back To Reggaeton' tour in North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 5, 2023

This week, Don Omar announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Back To Reggaeton, the new shows are planned at arenas across North America in March and April. According to a post on his social media, Don will "celebrate 25 years of running in 20 cities with a show designed for all generations." Born in Puerto Rico, the singer is commonly nicknamed "The King of Reggaeton."

When do Don Omar 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for Spotify, Artist, Ticketmaster, and local venues/ radio begin December 7. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Don Omar Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 9
Don Omar at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Mar 10
Don Omar at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Don Omar All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 7
Don Omar at Santander Performing Arts Center
Santander Performing Arts Center Reading, PA
Mar 9
Don Omar at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Mar 10
Don Omar at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Mar 15
Don Omar at Coca-Cola Coliseum
Coca-Cola Coliseum Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 17
Don Omar at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Mar 21
Don Omar at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Mar 23
Don Omar at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Mar 24
Don Omar at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Mar 27
Don Omar at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Mar 29
Don Omar at Acrisure Arena
Acrisure Arena Thousand Palms, CA
Mar 30
Don Omar at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Apr 4
Don Omar at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Apr 5
Don Omar at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
Apr 7
Don Omar at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Apr 11
Don Omar at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Apr 13
Don Omar at Bojangles Coliseum
Bojangles Coliseum Charlotte, NC
Apr 14
Don Omar at EagleBank Arena
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Apr 18
Don Omar at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Apr 19
Don Omar at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Apr 21
Don Omar at Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center Miami, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Don Omar on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Don Omar's Zumic artist page.

1
245
artists
Don Omar
genres
Hip Hop Reggaeton Reggaeton Hip Hop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Don Omar
Don Omar
Mar
9
Don Omar
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Mar
10
Don Omar
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart