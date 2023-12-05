Don Omar Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Don Omar announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Back To Reggaeton, the new shows are planned at arenas across North America in March and April. According to a post on his social media, Don will "celebrate 25 years of running in 20 cities with a show designed for all generations." Born in Puerto Rico, the singer is commonly nicknamed "The King of Reggaeton."

When do Don Omar 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for Spotify, Artist, Ticketmaster, and local venues/ radio begin December 7. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Don Omar All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Don Omar on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

