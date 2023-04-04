Don Toliver Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Houston-based rap / R&B artist Don Toliver has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his newest album, Love Sick.

Seventeen new shows are planned at North American venues coast to coast in June and July. The opening act for the new concerts will be Pi’erre Bourne, with more to be revealed later. In addition, Don has a headlining show in Rhode Island this month.

When do Don Toliver 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales for VIP packages, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin April 5. Chase cardmember and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Don Toliver All Tour Dates and Tickets

Editor's note: This article was updated on April 4, 2023 at 3:50 pm ET.