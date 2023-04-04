View all results for 'alt'
Don Toliver Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Love Sick' tour in North America
Published April 4, 2023

Houston-based rap / R&B artist Don Toliver has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his newest album, Love Sick.

Seventeen new shows are planned at North American venues coast to coast in June and July. The opening act for the new concerts will be Pi’erre Bourne, with more to be revealed later. In addition, Don has a headlining show in Rhode Island this month.

When do Don Toliver 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales for VIP packages, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin April 5. Chase cardmember and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Don Toliver Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Don Toliver All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 29
Don Toliver
Don Toliver at Ryan Center
Ryan Center South Kingstown, RI
Jun 18
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Jun 20
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Jun 22
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne at RBC Echo Beach
RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 23
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jun 25
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jun 26
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jun 29
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne at The Theater at Madison Square Garden
The Theater at Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jul 1
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jul 2
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jul 4
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jul 5
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Jul 8
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Jul 9
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jul 11
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Jul 13
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Jul 14
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Jul 16
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Don Toliver on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Don Toliver's Zumic artist page.

Editor's note: This article was updated on April 4, 2023 at 3:50 pm ET.

Don Toliver
Hip Hop R&B Trap
Jun
29
Don Toliver and Pi’erre Bourne
The Theater at Madison Square Garden New York, NY
