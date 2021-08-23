View all results for 'alt'
Don Toliver Shares 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Life of a Don' tour this fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 23, 2021

Houston-based rap artist Don Toliver has announced 2021 headlining tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Life of a Don.

The newly announced shows are planned at mid-sized North American venues from September into October. In November, Toliver plans to perform at a few festivals, Day N Vegas and Rolling Loud. The opening act for the new events will be Los Angeles native BIA, who is signed to Pharrell's record label, I Am Other.

When do Don Toliver 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced events are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins August 27. Presales for Spotify begins August 24. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Don Toliver All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 17
to
Sep 19
Life is Beautiful Festival
Life is Beautiful Festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
Sep 18
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Sep 20
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Sep 21
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 22
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Sep 24
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Sep 25
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Sep 28
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at Masonic Cleveland Auditorium
Masonic Cleveland Auditorium Cleveland, OH
Sep 29
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 30
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 2
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Oct 3
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Oct 4
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Oct 6
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Oct 7
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 10
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at Echostage
Echostage Washington, D.C.
Oct 12
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Oct 13
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Oct 15
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at The Oasis Miami
The Oasis Miami Miami, FL
Oct 17
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Oct 20
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Oct 22
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at The Bomb Factory
The Bomb Factory Dallas, TX
Oct 24
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 25
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 27
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Oct 28
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Oct 30
Don Toliver and Bia
Don Toliver and Bia at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Nov 12
to
Nov 14
Day N Vegas 2021
Day N Vegas 2021 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Dec 10
to
Dec 12
Rolling Loud Music Festival
Rolling Loud Music Festival at Nos Events Center
Nos Events Center San Bernardino, CA

We recommend following Don Toliver on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Don Toliver's Zumic artist page.

artists
Don Toliver
genres
Hip Hop R&B Trap
image for artist Don Toliver
Don Toliver
