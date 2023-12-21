Doyle and Otep Set 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Misfits guitarist Doyle and heavy metal band Otep announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as The Tour With No Name, the new co-headlining tour is planned in April and May at venues across North America. The opening act for the new concerts will be Red Devil Vortex. More shows are expected to be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

Doyle All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Doyle and Otep 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Doyle and Otep on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

