View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Doyle and Otep Set 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Co-headlining tour with Red Devil Vortex
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 21, 2023

Misfits guitarist Doyle and heavy metal band Otep announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as The Tour With No Name, the new co-headlining tour is planned in April and May at venues across North America. The opening act for the new concerts will be Red Devil Vortex. More shows are expected to be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

Doyle Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 14
Doyle, Otep, and Red Devil Vortex at Dingbatz
Dingbatz Clifton, NJ

Doyle All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 12
Doyle, Otep, and Red Devil Vortex at Reverb
Reverb Reading, PA
Apr 13
Doyle, Otep, and Red Devil Vortex at Angel City Music Hall
Angel City Music Hall Manchester, NH
Apr 14
Doyle, Otep, and Red Devil Vortex at Dingbatz
Dingbatz Clifton, NJ
Apr 19
Doyle, Otep, and Red Devil Vortex at The Forge
The Forge Joliet, IL
Apr 20
Doyle, Otep, and Red Devil Vortex at Diesel Concert Lounge
Diesel Concert Lounge New Baltimore, MI
Apr 21
Doyle, Otep, and Red Devil Vortex at The KING of CLUBS
The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH
Apr 23
Doyle, Otep, and Red Devil Vortex at The Coast
The Coast Fort Collins, CO
Apr 26
Doyle, Otep, and Red Devil Vortex at The Holding Company
The Holding Company San Diego, CA
Apr 27
Doyle, Otep, and Red Devil Vortex at Backstage Bar & Billiards
Backstage Bar & Billiards Las Vegas, NV
Apr 28
Doyle, Otep, and Red Devil Vortex at Constellation Room
Constellation Room Santa Ana, CA
Apr 30
Doyle, Otep, and Red Devil Vortex at Whisky A Go Go
Whisky A Go Go West Hollywood, CA
May 4
Doyle, Otep, and Red Devil Vortex at 89th Street
89th Street Oklahoma City, OK
May 7
Doyle, Otep, and Red Devil Vortex at The Ranch Fort Myers
The Ranch Fort Myers Fort Myers, FL
May 8
Doyle, Otep, and Red Devil Vortex at The Brass Mug
The Brass Mug Tampa, FL
May 10
Doyle, Otep, and Red Devil Vortex at Two Doors Down
Two Doors Down Maryville, TN
May 11
Doyle, Otep, and Red Devil Vortex at The Radio Room
The Radio Room Greenville, SC
When do Doyle and Otep 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Doyle and Otep on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Doyle and Otep Zumic artist pages.

1
158
artists
Doyle Otep
genres
Groove Metal Heavy metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Doyle
Doyle
Apr
14
Doyle, Otep, and Red Devil Vortex
Dingbatz Clifton, NJ
image for artist Otep
Otep
Apr
14
Doyle, Otep, and Red Devil Vortex
Dingbatz Clifton, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Otep Sets 2018 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
September 28, 2018
Otep Sets 2018 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets Alt Metal Metal Nu Metal Otep The World Over
2
770
image for article GWAR Reveal 2017 'The Blood of Gods' Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 16, 2017
GWAR Reveal 2017 'The Blood of Gods' Tour Dates: Ticket Presale C...
Tickets Metal Doyle Ghoul GWAR He Is Legend U.S. Bastards
1
1275
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart