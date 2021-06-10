Dr. Dog Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dr. Dog revealed 2021 tour dates, in a surprising twist billed as "The Last Tour."

The band shared on their social media:

Firstly, we are touring in the fall! Lastly, we are done touring after that. Done touring for good! It is a disturbing thing to read, I'm sure, and trust me, an equally unsettling thing to write, but it's all good. It's important to us that you understand that this is not a break-up or anything like that. We don't know what Dr. Dog will do, we just know it won’t include going on tour, except the tour we're announcing now, which is going to rule.

In rock history, only a few artists (most notably The Beatles, Queen, Talking Heads, and David Bowie) have been able to quit touring while continuing to make great music. Far more often, farewell tours and retirements are made with great fanfare, only to be disavowed for reunion tours some years later (most notably The Band, KISS, The Eagles, Jay-Z, LCD Soundsystem, and Mötley Crüe). We wish Dr. Dog the best in their new chapter.

The Philadelphia-based indie band will deliver their infectious brand of quirky and soulful folk-rock to intimate venues from coast-to-coast. The newly announced shows are scheduled from September into December. In addition, Dr. Dog (also known as Dog PhD or Dog MD) is slated to perform at a handful of festivals during the year.

When do Dr. Dog 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales for fan club, Spotify, and Citi cardmembers is currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The fan club presale password is DRDOGLIVE. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dr. Dog All Tour Dates and Tickets

