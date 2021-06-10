View all results for 'alt'
Dr. Dog Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Where'd All The Time Go?'
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published June 10, 2021

Dr. Dog revealed 2021 tour dates, in a surprising twist billed as "The Last Tour."

The band shared on their social media:

Firstly, we are touring in the fall! Lastly, we are done touring after that. Done touring for good! It is a disturbing thing to read, I'm sure, and trust me, an equally unsettling thing to write, but it's all good. It's important to us that you understand that this is not a break-up or anything like that. We don't know what Dr. Dog will do, we just know it won’t include going on tour, except the tour we're announcing now, which is going to rule.

In rock history, only a few artists (most notably The Beatles, Queen, Talking Heads, and David Bowie) have been able to quit touring while continuing to make great music. Far more often, farewell tours and retirements are made with great fanfare, only to be disavowed for reunion tours some years later (most notably The Band, KISS, The Eagles, Jay-Z, LCD Soundsystem, and Mötley Crüe). We wish Dr. Dog the best in their new chapter.

The Philadelphia-based indie band will deliver their infectious brand of quirky and soulful folk-rock to intimate venues from coast-to-coast. The newly announced shows are scheduled from September into December. In addition, Dr. Dog (also known as Dog PhD or Dog MD) is slated to perform at a handful of festivals during the year.

When do Dr. Dog 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales for fan club, Spotify, and Citi cardmembers is currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

The fan club presale password is DRDOGLIVE. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dr. Dog All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 20
to
Aug 22
Fred Music Festival
Fred Music Festival at Infinity Downs Farm
Infinity Downs Farm Arrington, VA
Sep 8
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Sep 9
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Sep 10
to
Sep 12
Bristol Rhythm And Roots Reunion
Bristol Rhythm And Roots Reunion at Downtown Bristol
Downtown Bristol Bristol, TN
Sep 11
to
Sep 12
Moon River Festival 2021
Moon River Festival 2021 at Coolidge Park
Coolidge Park Chattanooga, TN
Sep 14
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Sep 16
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Sep 17
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Sep 18
to
Sep 19
Sea.Hear.Now Festival
Sea.Hear.Now Festival at North Beach Asbury Park
North Beach Asbury Park Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 20
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at Academy of Music
Academy of Music Northampton, MA
Sep 21
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at The Green at Shelburne Museum
The Green at Shelburne Museum Shelburne, VT
Sep 23
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Sep 24
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Sep 25
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Sep 26
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Sep 28
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Sep 29
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Oct 18
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Oct 19
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Oct 20
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Oct 21
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Oct 23
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Oct 24
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Oct 26
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 27
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Oct 28
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Oct 29
to
Oct 31
Outside Lands Music Festival
Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Theatre
Golden Gate Theatre San Francisco, CA
Nov 1
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 2
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 4
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Nov 6
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 7
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Nov 9
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at The Jones Assembly
The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 10
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Nov 11
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Dec 28
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Dec 29
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Dec 30
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Dec 31
Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA

We recommend following Dr. Dog on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Dr. Dog's Zumic artist page.

