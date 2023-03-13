View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Drake Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'It's All A Blur' tour with 21 Savage
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 13, 2023

Drake has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as It's All A Blur.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues across North America from June into September. The opening act on all the new dates will be 21 Savage. Drake plans to perform multiple nights in Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, New York City, and Los Angeles. Additional concerts, including Drake's hometown of Toronto, will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Drake 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 17. Presales for Cash App begin March 15. Sprite, Chase cardholder, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Drake Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 17
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Jul 18
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Jul 25
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jul 26
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Drake All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 17
to
Mar 19
Lollapalooza Argentina
Lollapalooza Argentina at Hipodromo de San Isidro
Hipodromo de San Isidro Buenos Aires, Capital, Argentina
Mar 17
to
Mar 19
Lollapalooza Chile
Lollapalooza Chile at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos
Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos Los Cerrillos, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Mar 23
to
Mar 26
Estereo Picnic 2023
Estereo Picnic 2023 at Briceño 18 Campo de Golf
Briceño 18 Campo de Golf Bogotá, Colombia
Mar 24
to
Mar 26
Lollapalooza Brasil
Lollapalooza Brasil at Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) São Paulo, São, Brazil
Jun 16
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Jun 19
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jun 21
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Jun 24
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Jun 28
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Miami-Dade Arena
Miami-Dade Arena Miami, FL
Jul 1
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jul 2
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jul 5
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jul 6
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jul 8
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Jul 11
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Jul 12
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Jul 14
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Jul 17
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Jul 18
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Jul 25
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jul 26
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jul 28
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Jul 31
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Aug 12
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Aug 13
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Aug 18
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Aug 21
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Aug 22
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Aug 25
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 28
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 1
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Sep 5
Drake and 21 Savage
Drake and 21 Savage at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ

To get the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Drake on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media.

For concert tickets and more, check out Drake's Zumic artist page.

1
5509
artists
Drake
genres
Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop R&B Singer-Songwriter Trap
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Drake
Drake
Jul
17
Drake and 21 Savage
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Jul
18
Drake and 21 Savage
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Jul
25
Drake and 21 Savage
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jul
26
Drake and 21 Savage
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Drake Plots 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 22, 2019
Drake Plots 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop Drake Tiffany Calver Tory Lanez
1
3074
image for article "SICKO MODE" - Travis Scott ft Drake [YouTube Music Video]
October 19, 2018
"SICKO MODE"
Travis Scott ft Drake (YouTube)
Music Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop Drake Travis Scott Official Music Video
3
2321
image for article "In My Feelings" - Drake [YouTube Music Video]
August 3, 2018
"In My Feelings"
Drake (YouTube)
Music Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop Drake Official Music Video
3
1732
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart