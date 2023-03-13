Drake Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Drake has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as It's All A Blur.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues across North America from June into September. The opening act on all the new dates will be 21 Savage. Drake plans to perform multiple nights in Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, New York City, and Los Angeles. Additional concerts, including Drake's hometown of Toronto, will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Drake 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 17. Presales for Cash App begin March 15. Sprite, Chase cardholder, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Drake All Tour Dates and Tickets

To get the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Drake on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media.

For concert tickets and more, check out Drake's Zumic artist page.