Drake Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Drake has announced 2024 tour dates, billed as It’s All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?

The shows are planned at large-scale venues across North America from January into March. Joining Drake on select dates will be J. Cole. Drake recently finished a summer and fall North American tour and released a new album earlier this year titled For All The Dogs.

When do Drake 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for Cash App begin November 15. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Drake on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

