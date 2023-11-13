View all results for 'alt'
Drake Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Shows with J. Cole
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 13, 2023

Drake has announced 2024 tour dates, billed as It’s All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?

The shows are planned at large-scale venues across North America from January into March. Joining Drake on select dates will be J. Cole. Drake recently finished a summer and fall North American tour and released a new album earlier this year titled For All The Dogs.

When do Drake 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales for Cash App begin November 15. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Drake Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 14
Drake at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY

Drake All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 18
Drake and J. Cole at Ball Arena
Rescheduled
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jan 19
Drake and J. Cole at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jan 22
Drake and J. Cole at Frost Bank Center
Frost Bank Center San Antonio, TX
Jan 25
Drake and J. Cole at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Jan 29
Drake and J. Cole at Smoothie King Center
Rescheduled
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Jan 30
Drake and J. Cole at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Feb 2
Drake and J. Cole at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Feb 7
Drake and J. Cole at Bridgestone Arena
Rescheduled
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Feb 8
Drake and J. Cole at Bridgestone Arena
Rescheduled
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Feb 12
Drake and J. Cole at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Feb 16
Drake and J. Cole at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 20
Drake and J. Cole at Schottenstein Center
Rescheduled
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Feb 21
Drake and J. Cole at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Feb 24
Drake and J. Cole at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Feb 27
Drake and J. Cole at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Mar 2
Drake and J. Cole at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Mar 5
Drake and J. Cole at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Mar 10
Drake and J. Cole at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Mar 14
Drake at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Mar 18
Drake at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Mar 23
Drake at Amerant Bank Arena
Amerant Bank Arena Fort Lauderdale, FL
Mar 27
Drake at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Drake on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Drake's Zumic artist page.

artists
Drake
genres
Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop Rap R&B Singer-Songwriter Trap
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Drake
Drake
Mar
14
Drake
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
