Drake White Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country musicians Drake White and William Clark Green have added joint 2023 tour dates, billed as the Blow Up Your TV Tour.

The newly planned concerts are set from October into December at venues up and down the USA. Drake is currently on a North American tour, including festival performances, bringing his total number of upcoming concerts to over 25.

When do Drake White 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Drake White All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Drake White on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Drake White's Zumic artist page.