Drake White Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockin' country across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 26, 2023

Country musicians Drake White and William Clark Green have added joint 2023 tour dates, billed as the Blow Up Your TV Tour.

The newly planned concerts are set from October into December at venues up and down the USA. Drake is currently on a North American tour, including festival performances, bringing his total number of upcoming concerts to over 25.

When do Drake White 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Drake White All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 28
Drake White, Colin Stough, and Logan Crosby at Phenix City Amphitheater
Phenix City Amphitheater Phenix City, AL
Jul 29
Drake White, The Big Fire, and Simerson Hill Unplugged at The Busted Barrel Cocktail Bar at The Old Nick Williams Distillery
The Busted Barrel Cocktail Bar at The Old Nick Williams Distillery Lewisville, NC
Aug 4
to
Aug 5
Mid-America Music Festival at Black Silo Winery
Black Silo Winery Trenton, MO
Aug 4
to
Aug 5
Party At The Beach at Pontoon Beach Village Administration
Pontoon Beach Village Administration Pontoon Beach, IL
Aug 10
Drake White and Morgan Myles at The Bud Tent - Iowa State Fair
The Bud Tent - Iowa State Fair Des Moines, IA
Aug 11
Drake White at Royal River Casino & Hotel
Royal River Casino & Hotel Flandreau, SD
Aug 18
to
Aug 19
Happy Harry's Hot Valley Nights at Downtown East Grand Forks
Downtown East Grand Forks East Grand Forks, MN
Aug 25
to
Aug 26
Concert In The Corn at White River Ag
White River Ag Mason, WI
Aug 26
Drake White at Ovation Hall - Odawa Casino
Ovation Hall - Odawa Casino Petoskey, MI
Aug 28
Drake White's Benefit for the Brain at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Sep 2
Drake White at The Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Casino
The Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Casino Montville, CT
Sep 8
Drake White and The Big Fire at Princess Theatre - Decatur
Princess Theatre - Decatur Decatur, AL
Sep 15
to
Sep 16
Hop Country Music Festival at Sozo Sports Complex
Sozo Sports Complex Yakima, WA
Oct 20
Drake White and William Clark Green at Billy Bobs
Billy Bobs Fort Worth, TX
Oct 21
Drake White and William Clark Green at The Backyard
The Backyard Waco, TX
Oct 26
Drake White and William Clark Green at Beer City Music Hall
Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 27
Drake White and William Clark Green at Floores Country Store
Floores Country Store Helotes, TX
Nov 3
Drake White and William Clark Green at Grizzly Rose
Grizzly Rose Denver, CO
Nov 4
Drake White and William Clark Green at Cowboy Saloon
Cowboy Saloon Laramie, WY
Nov 14
Drake White and William Clark Green at The Roxy Theatre
The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA
Nov 16
Drake White and William Clark Green at Moonshine Beach
Moonshine Beach San Diego, CA
Nov 17
Drake White and William Clark Green at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Nov 18
Drake White and William Clark Green at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Dec 1
Drake White and William Clark Green at The Hall
The Hall Little Rock, AR
Dec 2
Drake White and William Clark Green at JJ's Live
JJ's Live Fayetteville, AR
Dec 7
Drake White and William Clark Green at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Dec 8
Drake White and William Clark Green at Crystal Grand Music Theatre
Crystal Grand Music Theatre Wisconsin Dells, WI
Dec 9
Drake White and William Clark Green at EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon Green Bay, WI

For the most up-to-date information, follow Drake White on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Drake White's Zumic artist page.

