Dream Theater Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Progressive metal legends Dream Theater have added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Dreamsonic, the newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America in June and July. The opening acts for the new dates will be Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders. As told on Dream Theater's social media, "Dreamsonic promises to be a reoccurring musical event that will deliver history-making nights of amazing music for many years to come."

Later this month, Dream Theater begin a tour through Asia with stops in South Korea, Japan, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

When do Dream Theater 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Chase cardmembers, and local venues / radio. Live Nation and LN Mobile App. presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DREAMSONIC or ROCK. For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

