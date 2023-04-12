View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Dream Theater Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Dreamsonic' tour hitting America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 12, 2023

Progressive metal legends Dream Theater have added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Dreamsonic, the newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America in June and July. The opening acts for the new dates will be Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders. As told on Dream Theater's social media, "Dreamsonic promises to be a reoccurring musical event that will deliver history-making nights of amazing music for many years to come."

Later this month, Dream Theater begin a tour through Asia with stops in South Korea, Japan, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

When do Dream Theater 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Chase cardmembers, and local venues / radio. Live Nation and LN Mobile App. presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DREAMSONIC or ROCK. For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dream Theater Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 28
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at The Theater at Madison Square Garden
The Theater at Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jun 30
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Oct 13
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at Kings Theatre
Cancelled
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Dream Theater All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 25
Dream Theater
Dream Theater at Blue Square
Blue Square Seoul, South Korea
Apr 26
Dream Theater
Dream Theater at Blue Square
Blue Square Seoul, South Korea
Apr 28
Dream Theater
Dream Theater at Line Cube Shibuya
Line Cube Shibuya Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan
Apr 30
Dream Theater
Dream Theater at Nippon Budokan
Nippon Budokan Tōkyō-to, Japan
May 1
Dream Theater
Dream Theater at NTK Hall Forest Hall
NTK Hall Forest Hall Nagoya, Aichi, Japan
May 2
Dream Theater
Dream Theater at Osaka International Convention Center
Osaka International Convention Center Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
May 4
Dream Theater
Dream Theater at Smart Araneta Coliseum
Smart Araneta Coliseum NCR, Philippines
May 7
Dream Theater
Dream Theater at MGI Hall
MGI Hall Bangkok, Thailand
May 9
Dream Theater
Dream Theater at The Star Performing Arts Centre
The Star Performing Arts Centre Singapore
May 10
Dream Theater
Dream Theater at Zepp Kuala Lumpur
Zepp Kuala Lumpur Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
May 12
Dream Theater
Dream Theater at Allianz Ecopark Ancol
Allianz Ecopark Ancol Jakarta, Indonesia
Jun 16
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at HEB Center at Cedar Park
HEB Center at Cedar Park Cedar Park, TX
Jun 17
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Jun 18
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Jun 21
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Jun 22
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Jun 23
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Jun 25
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jun 27
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at Wild Things Park
Wild Things Park Washington, PA
Jun 28
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at The Theater at Madison Square Garden
The Theater at Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jun 30
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jul 1
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jul 2
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jul 4
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Jul 5
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at FirstOntario Centre
FirstOntario Centre Ontario, Canada
Jul 7
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Jul 8
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jul 9
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Jul 11
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Jul 12
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at Oshkosh Arena
Oshkosh Arena Oshkosh, WI
Jul 13
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Alliant Energy PowerHouse Cedar Rapids, IA
Jul 15
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Jul 17
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at First Interstate Center for the Arts
First Interstate Center for the Arts Spokane, WA
Jul 18
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Jul 19
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jul 21
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at UBC Thunderbird Arena
UBC Thunderbird Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 22
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Jul 24
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at City National Civic Auditorium
City National Civic Auditorium San Jose, CA
Jul 25
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Jul 26
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 13
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at Kings Theatre
Cancelled
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dream Theater on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Dream Theater Zumic artist page.

1
949
artists
Dream Theater
genres
Hard Rock Metal Prog Metal Prog Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Dream Theater
Dream Theater
Jun
28
Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders
The Theater at Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct
13
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Dream Theater Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 26, 2021
Dream Theater Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Metal Prog Metal Prog Rock Rock Dream Theater
2
3432
image for article "Barstool Warrior" - Dream Theater [YouTube Animation Video]
August 21, 2019
"Barstool Warrior"
Dream Theater (YouTube)
Music Metal Prog Metal Prog Rock Rock Dream Theater Official Music Video
1
980
image for article Dream Theater Extend 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 22, 2019
Dream Theater Extend 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sa...
Tickets Metal Prog Metal Prog Rock Rock Dream Theater
1
3442
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart