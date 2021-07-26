Dream Theater Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dream Theater have revealed details for 2021 fall tour dates in North America, scheduled to begin in October and extending into December.

The progressive metal legends will make stops at mid-size venues. The opening act on select dates will be similarly minded progressive virtuosos Arch Echo, who released their debut album in 2017. These are sure to be concerts full of intricate songs and instrumental mastery!

When do Dream Theater 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 30. Presales for fan club members begin July 27. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

On September 14, the band will re-release their 2002 Barcelona performance of Metallica's album Master of Puppets. For more, check out the Dream Theater Zumic artist page.