Dream Theater Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Prog masters touring North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 26, 2021

Dream Theater have revealed details for 2021 fall tour dates in North America, scheduled to begin in October and extending into December.

The progressive metal legends will make stops at mid-size venues. The opening act on select dates will be similarly minded progressive virtuosos Arch Echo, who released their debut album in 2017. These are sure to be concerts full of intricate songs and instrumental mastery!

When do Dream Theater 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 30. Presales for fan club members begin July 27. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dream Theater Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 29
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Nov 30
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Dream Theater All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 29
Dream Theater
Dream Theater at San Diego Civic Theatre
San Diego Civic Theatre San Diego, CA
Nov 1
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Nov 4
Dream Theater
Dream Theater at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 6
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Nov 8
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at State Theatre - MN
State Theatre - MN Minneapolis, MN
Nov 9
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at Miller High Life Theatre
Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee, WI
Nov 11
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 12
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at Goodyear Theater
Goodyear Theater Akron, OH
Nov 13
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at Meridian Hall
Meridian Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 17
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Nov 19
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at Kodak Center
Kodak Center Rochester, NY
Nov 20
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Nov 21
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Nov 23
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Nov 28
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Nov 29
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Nov 30
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Dec 2
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at Ovens Auditorium
Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC
Dec 3
Dream Theater
Dream Theater at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Dec 4
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Dec 6
Dream Theater
Dream Theater at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Dec 7
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Dec 10
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Dec 11
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Dec 13
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Dec 14
Dream Theater and Arch Echo
Dream Theater and Arch Echo at Mahaffey Theater
Mahaffey Theater Saint Petersburg, FL

We recommend following Dream Theater on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

On September 14, the band will re-release their 2002 Barcelona performance of Metallica's album Master of Puppets. For more, check out the Dream Theater Zumic artist page.

image for artist Dream Theater
Dream Theater
