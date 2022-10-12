Drew & Ellie Holcomb Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Drew & Ellie Holcomb have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as a Residency Tour.

The married couple will be performing 19 concerts at intimate American venues in seven locations from February into April. Three nights are planned in Chicago (Evanston, to be precise), Dallas, New York City, Knoxville, Alexandria, and Seattle in addition to a "one night Valentine's Day blowout" in Atlanta. The Drew & Ellie Residency Tour is something different for the duo, as they shared in a video on social media.

Earlier this year, Drew and Ellie Holcomb released an album called Coming Home: A Collection of Songs, which follows 2020's Kitchen Covers.

When do Drew & Ellie Holcomb 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist and VIP packages. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb All Tour Dates and Tickets

