Drew & Ellie Holcomb Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Six cities, three nights each; plus one in Atlanta
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 12, 2022

Drew & Ellie Holcomb have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as a Residency Tour.

The married couple will be performing 19 concerts at intimate American venues in seven locations from February into April. Three nights are planned in Chicago (Evanston, to be precise), Dallas, New York City, Knoxville, Alexandria, and Seattle in addition to a "one night Valentine's Day blowout" in Atlanta. The Drew & Ellie Residency Tour is something different for the duo, as they shared in a video on social media.

Earlier this year, Drew and Ellie Holcomb released an album called Coming Home: A Collection of Songs, which follows 2020's Kitchen Covers.

When do Drew & Ellie Holcomb 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist and VIP packages. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Drew & Ellie Holcomb All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 9
Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Drew & Ellie Holcomb at SPACE Evanston
SPACE Evanston Evanston, IL
Feb 10
Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Drew & Ellie Holcomb at SPACE Evanston
SPACE Evanston Evanston, IL
Feb 11
Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Drew & Ellie Holcomb at SPACE Evanston
SPACE Evanston Evanston, IL
Feb 14
Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Drew & Ellie Holcomb at Woodruff Arts Center
Woodruff Arts Center Atlanta, GA
Feb 16
Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Drew & Ellie Holcomb at The Kessler Theater
The Kessler Theater Dallas, TX
Feb 17
Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Drew & Ellie Holcomb at The Kessler Theater
The Kessler Theater Dallas, TX
Feb 18
Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Drew & Ellie Holcomb at The Kessler Theater
The Kessler Theater Dallas, TX
Feb 23
Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Drew & Ellie Holcomb at City Winery - New York
City Winery - New York New York, NY
Feb 24
Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Drew & Ellie Holcomb at City Winery - New York
City Winery - New York New York, NY
Feb 25
Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Drew & Ellie Holcomb at City Winery - New York
City Winery - New York New York, NY
Mar 23
Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Drew & Ellie Holcomb at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Mar 24
Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Drew & Ellie Holcomb at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Mar 25
Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Drew & Ellie Holcomb at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Mar 30
Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Drew & Ellie Holcomb at The Birchmere
The Birchmere Alexandria, VA
Mar 31
Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Drew & Ellie Holcomb at The Birchmere
The Birchmere Alexandria, VA
Apr 1
Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Drew & Ellie Holcomb at The Birchmere
The Birchmere Alexandria, VA
Apr 13
Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Drew & Ellie Holcomb at The Triple Door
The Triple Door Seattle, WA
Apr 14
Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Drew & Ellie Holcomb at The Triple Door
The Triple Door Seattle, WA
Apr 15
Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Drew & Ellie Holcomb at The Triple Door
The Triple Door Seattle, WA

We recommend following Drew & Ellie Holcomb on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Drew & Ellie Holcomb's Zumic artist page.

image for artist Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Drew & Ellie Holcomb
