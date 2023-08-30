View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

60+ shows of heartfelt folk rock
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 30, 2023

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Find Your People — a nod to a song on their newest album Strangers No More — the tour kicks up again in September with headlining shows across the USA. From Halloween into November, Drew Holcom & The Neighbors are teaming up with The Head and The Heart for joint shows. The newly planned concerts with sales coming up are happening in April and May at mid-sized venues with opening act Donovan Woods on select dates.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 1
The Head And The Heart and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 4
The Head And The Heart and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at State Theatre New Jersey
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Apr 11
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at The Warehouse at FTC
The Warehouse at FTC Fairfield, CT
Apr 12
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 9
to
Sep 10
Moon River Music Festival at Coolidge Park
Coolidge Park Chattanooga, TN
Sep 13
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Josiah & the Bonnevilles at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Sep 14
to
Sep 17
Bourbon & Beyond Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 15
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Josiah & the Bonnevilles at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Sep 16
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Josiah & the Bonnevilles at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Sep 19
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Josiah & the Bonnevilles at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Sep 21
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Josiah & the Bonnevilles at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Sep 22
to
Sep 23
David Shaw's Big River Get Down at RiversEdge Amphitheater
RiversEdge Amphitheater Hamilton, OH
Sep 22
to
Sep 23
Shipyard Music Festival at The Grounds at Century
The Grounds at Century Cape Girardeau, MO
Sep 24
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Josiah & the Bonnevilles at State Theatre - Kalamazoo
State Theatre - Kalamazoo Kalamazoo, MI
Sep 29
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Josiah & the Bonnevilles at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Sep 30
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Josiah & the Bonnevilles at The Historic Theater at The Music Hall
The Historic Theater at The Music Hall Portsmouth, NH
Oct 1
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Josiah & the Bonnevilles at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Oct 4
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Josiah & the Bonnevilles at The Ardmore Music Hall
The Ardmore Music Hall Ardmore, PA
Oct 5
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Oct 6
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Josiah & the Bonnevilles at Lime Kiln Theater
Lime Kiln Theater Lexington, VA
Oct 7
to
Oct 8
Riverfront Revival at Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park North Charleston, SC
Oct 14
Darius Rucker & Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Oct 18
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Josiah & the Bonnevilles at The Lyric Oxford
The Lyric Oxford Oxford, MS
Oct 19
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Josiah & the Bonnevilles at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Oct 20
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Josiah & the Bonnevilles at Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall Fort Worth, TX
Oct 21
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Josiah & the Bonnevilles at Waco Hippodrome
Waco Hippodrome Waco, TX
Oct 31
The Head And The Heart and Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors at Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Veterans Memorial Auditorium Providence, RI
Nov 1
The Head And The Heart and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 2
The Head And The Heart and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Empire Center at the Egg
Empire Center at the Egg Albany, NY
Nov 3
The Head And The Heart and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at The State Theatre of Ithaca
The State Theatre of Ithaca Ithaca, NY
Nov 4
The Head And The Heart and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at State Theatre New Jersey
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Nov 6
The Head And The Heart and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor
Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor Ann Arbor, MI
Nov 7
The Head And The Heart and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 20
Drew & Ellie Holcomb's Neighborly Christmas at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis Memphis, TN
Dec 21
Drew & Ellie Holcomb's Neighborly Christmas at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TN
Feb 19
Drew & Ellie Holcomb at Niswonger Performing Arts Center Greeneville
Niswonger Performing Arts Center Greeneville Greeneville, TN
Apr 3
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at Manchester Music Hall
Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY
Apr 4
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at The Mill & Mine
The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN
Apr 5
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Apr 6
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Apr 9
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Apr 10
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Apr 11
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at The Warehouse at FTC
The Warehouse at FTC Fairfield, CT
Apr 12
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Apr 14
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at Musikfest Cafe at SteelStacks
Musikfest Cafe at SteelStacks Bethlehem, PA
Apr 15
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Apr 16
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Apr 18
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Apr 18
to
Apr 21
Moon Crush "Pink Moon" at Moon Crush
Moon Crush Miramar Beach, FL
Apr 19
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at The Hawthorn
The Hawthorn St. Louis, MO
Apr 25
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Apr 26
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Apr 27
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at Longhorn Ballroom
Longhorn Ballroom Dallas, TX
Apr 28
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 30
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at Knuckleheads Saloon
Knuckleheads Saloon Kansas City, MO
May 1
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at The Slowdown
The Slowdown Omaha, NE
May 3
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
May 4
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
May 6
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
May 7
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
May 9
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
May 11
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
May 12
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
May 14
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
May 17
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 18
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
When do Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 31. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Zumic artist page.

1
201
artists
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
genres
Alt Rock Americana Folk Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Nov
1
The Head And The Heart and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov
4
The Head And The Heart and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Apr
12
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Donovan Woods
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 4, 2022
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presa...
Tickets Alt Rock Americana Folk Rock Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
2
499
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart