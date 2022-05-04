View all results for 'alt'
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Let’s Go Somewhere' with The National Parks, Mipso
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 4, 2022

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have added dates to their 2022 schedule. Billed as the Let’s Go Somewhere Tour, about 20 newly planned concerts are set in September and October at venues across America. The opening acts on select dates will be The National Parks or Mipso.

Drew Holcomb has a headlining show this week before appearing at the Bottlerock Napa Valley festival later this month. In June, Drew will celebrate his 40th birthday with two concerts at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, along with a handful of headlining concerts and festival slots.

When do Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 6
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at OC Inlet
OC Inlet Ocean City, MD
May 27
to
May 29
BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
Jun 3
Drew's 40th Birthday Bash - Night 1
Drew's 40th Birthday Bash - Night 1 at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jun 4
Drew's 40th Birthday Bash - Night 2
Drew's 40th Birthday Bash - Night 2 at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jun 17
Rock The Ruins - Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Kiely Connell
Rock The Ruins - Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Kiely Connell at Holliday Park
Holliday Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 18
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Bells Beer Garden
Bells Beer Garden Kalamazoo, MI
Jul 9
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater
Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater Woodstock, GA
Sep 10
to
Sep 11
Moon River Music Festival
Moon River Music Festival at Coolidge Park
Coolidge Park Chattanooga, TN
Sep 14
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks at EKU Center For The Arts
EKU Center For The Arts Richmond, KY
Sep 15
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks at John Emerald Distilling Company
John Emerald Distilling Company Opelika, AL
Sep 16
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Sep 17
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Sep 18
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Neighborhood Theatre
Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC
Sep 20
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre Hopewell, VA
Sep 21
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks at The Ramkat
The Ramkat Winston-Salem, NC
Sep 22
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Sep 23
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Sep 24
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
Sep 26
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Sep 27
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks at The Eastern - MI
The Eastern - MI Detroit, MI
Sep 28
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Sep 29
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks at Waiting Room
Waiting Room Omaha, NE
Sep 30
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and The National Parks at Knuckleheads Saloon
Knuckleheads Saloon Kansas City, MO
Oct 1
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Oct 5
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Mipso
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Mipso at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 6
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Mipso
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Mipso at The Heights Theater
The Heights Theater Houston, TX
Oct 7
to
Oct 8
Wihte Rose Music Fest
Wihte Rose Music Fest at PeoplesBank Park
PeoplesBank Park York, PA
Oct 8
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Mipso
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Mipso at Joy Theater
Joy Theater New Orleans, LA

We recommend following Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors on social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors Zumic artist page.

