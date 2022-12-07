View all results for 'alt'
Drive-By Truckers Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockin' 35+ shows across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 7, 2022

Drive-By Truckers have announced 2023 spring tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues coast to coast from March into May, with multiple nights in Athens, Fort Lauderdale, Saxapahaw (NC), Washington DC, New York City, and Asheville. The opening acts on select dates will be Margo Cilker, Lydia Loveless, Model Citizen, Hayride, Camp Amped, Mercyland, and / or Wednesday. See the ticket link for the exact lineup.

When do Drive-By Truckers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholder, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Drive-By Truckers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Drive-By Truckers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 9
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Mar 10
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Mar 11
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Mar 12
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker at Barrymore Theatre
Barrymore Theatre Madison, WI
Mar 14
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker at Englert Theatre
Englert Theatre Iowa City, IA
Mar 15
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker at Canopy Club
Canopy Club Urbana, IL
Mar 17
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Mar 18
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Mar 19
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker at JJ's Live
JJ's Live Fayetteville, AR
Mar 21
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker at The Jones Assembly
The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 23
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Mar 24
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker at The Paramount Theatre
The Paramount Theatre Austin, TX
Mar 25
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker at Joy Theater
Joy Theater New Orleans, LA
Mar 26
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker
Drive-By Truckers and Margo Cilker at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Mar 29
Drive-By Truckers and Model Citizen
Drive-By Truckers and Model Citizen at 40 Watt Club
40 Watt Club Athens, GA
Mar 30
Drive-By Truckers and Hayride
Drive-By Truckers and Hayride at 40 Watt Club
40 Watt Club Athens, GA
Mar 31
Drive-By Truckers, Camp Amped, and Mercyland
Drive-By Truckers, Camp Amped, and Mercyland at 40 Watt Club
40 Watt Club Athens, GA
Apr 1
Drive-By Truckers and Wednesday
Drive-By Truckers and Wednesday at 40 Watt Club
40 Watt Club Athens, GA
Apr 20
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless at Floridian Social Club
Floridian Social Club St. Petersburg, FL
Apr 21
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless at Culture Room
Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 22
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless at Ace Cafe
Ace Cafe Orlando, FL
Apr 23
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Apr 25
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless at Haw River Ballroom
Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC
Apr 26
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless at Haw River Ballroom
Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC
Apr 28
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless at Brown's Island
Brown's Island Richmond, VA
Apr 29
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Apr 30
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
May 2
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless at Levon Helm Studios
Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY
May 4
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
May 5
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
May 8
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless at Empire Center at the Egg
Empire Center at the Egg Albany, NY
May 9
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall Munhall, PA
May 11
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
May 12
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
May 13
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless
Drive-By Truckers and Lydia Loveless at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Aug 11
Tyler Childers, Drive-By Truckers, and Abby Hamilton
Tyler Childers, Drive-By Truckers, and Abby Hamilton at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD

We recommend following Drive-By Truckers on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, DBT released a new album titled Welcome 2 Club XIII. For concert tickets and more, check out the Drive-By Truckers Zumic artist page.

