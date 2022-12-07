Drive-By Truckers Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Drive-By Truckers have announced 2023 spring tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues coast to coast from March into May, with multiple nights in Athens, Fort Lauderdale, Saxapahaw (NC), Washington DC, New York City, and Asheville. The opening acts on select dates will be Margo Cilker, Lydia Loveless, Model Citizen, Hayride, Camp Amped, Mercyland, and / or Wednesday. See the ticket link for the exact lineup.

When do Drive-By Truckers 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholder, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Drive-By Truckers All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Drive-By Truckers on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, DBT released a new album titled Welcome 2 Club XIII. For concert tickets and more, check out the Drive-By Truckers Zumic artist page.