Dropkick Murphys Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Celtic punks Dropkick Murphys have added 2023 fall tour dates.
The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be The Interrupters and / or Jesse Ahern. Upcoming on the band's concert calendar are festivals and a European tour in August.
When do Dropkick Murphys 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Dropkick Murphys All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 26
to
May 29
Punk Rock Bowling
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 3
to
Jun 4
Bader Field
Atlantic City, NJ
Jun 29
to
Jul 9
FestiVoix de Trois-Rivières
Trois-Rivières, QC, Canada
Jun 30
to
Jul 1
George St
St. John's, NL, Canada
Jul 8
SeatGeek Stadium
Bridgeview, IL
Jul 27
to
Jul 29
Teatro de la Laboral
Gijón, Principado de Asturias, Spain
Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Ecaussysteme Festival
Gignac, Occitanie, France
Jul 29
Poble Espanyol
Barcelona, Spain
Aug 2
to
Aug 5
Wacken Open Air
Wacken, SH, Germany
Aug 2
to
Aug 6
Rasnov, Romania
Râșnov, Romania
Aug 4
to
Aug 7
Drachtster Heawei 5
De Veenhoop, FR, Netherlands
Aug 7
Incheba Expo Arena
Bratislava, SK, Slovakia
Aug 8
Parco della Musica
Padova, Veneto, Italy
Aug 8
to
Aug 11
Punk Rock Holiday
Tolmin, Slovenia
Aug 11
KunstRasen Bonn/Gronau
Bonn, NRW, Germany
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Les Jardins de La Palud
Landerneau, Bretagne, France
Aug 15
Event Center Hohenems
Hohenems, Vorarlberg, Austria
Aug 16
to
Aug 20
Square Bayard
Charleville-Mézières, Grand Est, France
Aug 16
to
Aug 19
Venoge Festival
Penthaz, VD, Switzerland
Aug 17
to
Aug 20
Störmthaler See
Großpösna, Germany
Aug 17
to
Aug 20
Kempische Steenweg
Hasselt, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 21
Ledárny Braník
Praha, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Aug 23
Silo 1
Töging am Inn, BY, Germany
Aug 24
ratiopharm arena
Neu-Ulm, BY, Germany
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Bréal-sous-Montfor
Bréal-sous-Montfort, Brittany, France
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
V and B Fest'
Château-Gontier-sur-Mayenne, Pays de la Loire, France
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Riverside Arena
Aarburg, AG, Switzerland
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
MASS MoCA
North Adams, MA
Sep 27
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
Sep 28
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Sep 29
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Sep 30
Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial
Syracuse, NY
Oct 1
Ting Pavilion
Charlottesville, VA
Oct 3
Simmons Bank Arena
North Little Rock, AR
Oct 5
Astro Theater (NE)
La Vista, NE
Oct 6
Shrine Mosque
Springfield, MO
Oct 7
The Criterion
Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 8
Boeing Center at Tech Port
San Antonio, TX
Oct 11
Broadmoor World Arena
Colorado Springs, CO
Oct 12
Summit Arena @ Monument
Rapid City, SD
Oct 13
Swiftel Center
Brookings, SD
Oct 15
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Mankato, MN
Oct 18
Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Cedar Rapids, IA
Oct 21
Dow Event Center
Saginaw, MI
Oct 22
Huntington Center
Toledo, OH
Oct 24
Buffalo RiverWorks
Buffalo, NY
Oct 26
1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial
Johnstown, PA
Oct 27
White Oak Amphitheatre
Greensboro, NC
Oct 28
Rabbit Rabbit
Asheville, NC
Oct 29
Mountain Health Arena
Huntington, WV
For the most up-to-date information, follow Dropkick Murphys on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
