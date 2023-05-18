View all results for 'alt'
Dropkick Murphys Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50+ shows in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 18, 2023

Celtic punks Dropkick Murphys have added 2023 fall tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be The Interrupters and / or Jesse Ahern. Upcoming on the band's concert calendar are festivals and a European tour in August.

When do Dropkick Murphys 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dropkick Murphys All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 26
to
May 29
Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival at Punk Rock Bowling
Punk Rock Bowling Las Vegas, NV
Jun 3
to
Jun 4
Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival at Bader Field
Bader Field Atlantic City, NJ
Jun 29
to
Jul 9
Festivoix at FestiVoix de Trois-Rivières
FestiVoix de Trois-Rivières Trois-Rivières, QC, Canada
Jun 30
to
Jul 1
Big Birthday Bash at George St
George St St. John's, NL, Canada
Jul 8
Chicago Hounds Rugby's Dawg Town Block Party at SeatGeek Stadium
SeatGeek Stadium Bridgeview, IL
Jul 27
to
Jul 29
Tsunami Xixón Festival at Teatro de la Laboral
Teatro de la Laboral Gijón, Principado de Asturias, Spain
Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Ecaussysteme Festival at Ecaussysteme Festival
Ecaussysteme Festival Gignac, Occitanie, France
Jul 29
Barna 'N' Roll at Poble Espanyol
Poble Espanyol Barcelona, Spain
Aug 2
to
Aug 5
Wacken Open Air at Wacken Open Air
Wacken Open Air Wacken, SH, Germany
Aug 2
to
Aug 6
Rockstadt Extreme Fest at Rasnov, Romania
Rasnov, Romania Râșnov, Romania
Aug 4
to
Aug 7
Veenhoop Festival at Drachtster Heawei 5
Drachtster Heawei 5 De Veenhoop, FR, Netherlands
Aug 7
Dropkick Murphys at Incheba Expo Arena
Incheba Expo Arena Bratislava, SK, Slovakia
Aug 8
Dropkick Murphys at Parco della Musica
Parco della Musica Padova, Veneto, Italy
Aug 8
to
Aug 11
Punk Rock Holiday at Punk Rock Holiday
Punk Rock Holiday Tolmin, Slovenia
Aug 11
Dropkick Murphys at KunstRasen Bonn/Gronau
KunstRasen Bonn/Gronau Bonn, NRW, Germany
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Festival Fête du Bruit dans Landerneau at Les Jardins de La Palud
Les Jardins de La Palud Landerneau, Bretagne, France
Aug 15
Dropkick Murphys at Event Center Hohenems
Event Center Hohenems Hohenems, Vorarlberg, Austria
Aug 16
to
Aug 20
Cabaret Vert at Square Bayard
Square Bayard Charleville-Mézières, Grand Est, France
Aug 16
to
Aug 19
Venoge Festival at Venoge Festival
Venoge Festival Penthaz, VD, Switzerland
Aug 17
to
Aug 20
Highfield Festival at Störmthaler See
Störmthaler See Großpösna, Germany
Aug 17
to
Aug 20
Pukkelpop Festival at Kempische Steenweg
Kempische Steenweg Hasselt, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 21
Dropkick Murphys at Ledárny Braník
Ledárny Braník Praha, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Aug 23
Dropkick Murphys at Silo 1
Silo 1 Töging am Inn, BY, Germany
Aug 24
Dropkick Murphys at ratiopharm arena
ratiopharm arena Neu-Ulm, BY, Germany
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Festival Du Roi Arthur at Bréal-sous-Montfor
Bréal-sous-Montfor Bréal-sous-Montfort, Brittany, France
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
V&B FESTIVAL at V and B Fest'
V and B Fest' Château-Gontier-sur-Mayenne, Pays de la Loire, France
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Riverside Open Air Aarburg at Riverside Arena
Riverside Arena Aarburg, AG, Switzerland
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
FreshGrass MASS MoCa Festival at MASS MoCA
MASS MoCA North Adams, MA
Sep 27
Dropkick Murphys and The Interrupters at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Sep 28
Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Sep 29
Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Sep 30
Dropkick Murphys and The Interrupters at Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial
Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial Syracuse, NY
Oct 1
Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern at Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA
Oct 3
Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Oct 4
Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern at Wave - KS
Wave - KS Wichita, KS
Oct 5
Dropkick Murphys and The Interrupters at Astro Theater (NE)
Astro Theater (NE) La Vista, NE
Oct 6
Dropkick Murphys and The Interrupters at Shrine Mosque
Shrine Mosque Springfield, MO
Oct 7
Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 8
Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern at Boeing Center at Tech Port
Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio, TX
Oct 10
Dropkick Murphys and The Interrupters at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Oct 11
Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern at Broadmoor World Arena
Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Oct 12
Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern at Summit Arena @ Monument
Summit Arena @ Monument Rapid City, SD
Oct 13
Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern at Swiftel Center
Swiftel Center Brookings, SD
Oct 14
Dropkick Murphys and The Interrupters at Scheels Arena
Scheels Arena Fargo, ND
Oct 15
Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Mankato, MN
Oct 17
Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern at AMSOIL Arena
AMSOIL Arena Duluth, MN
Oct 18
Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern at Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Alliant Energy PowerHouse Cedar Rapids, IA
Oct 20
Dropkick Murphys and The Interrupters at BMO Center
BMO Center Rockford, IL
Oct 21
Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern at Dow Event Center
Dow Event Center Saginaw, MI
Oct 22
Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Oct 24
Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern at Buffalo RiverWorks
Buffalo RiverWorks Buffalo, NY
Oct 26
Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern at 1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial
1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial Johnstown, PA
Oct 27
Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern at White Oak Amphitheatre
White Oak Amphitheatre Greensboro, NC
Oct 28
Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Oct 29
Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern at Mountain Health Arena
Mountain Health Arena Huntington, WV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dropkick Murphys on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For music, news, and more, check out Dropkick Murphys' Zumic artist page.

