Dropkick Murphys Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Celtic punks Dropkick Murphys have added 2023 fall tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in September and October. The opening acts on select dates will be The Interrupters and / or Jesse Ahern. Upcoming on the band's concert calendar are festivals and a European tour in August.

When do Dropkick Murphys 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

