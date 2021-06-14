View all results for 'alt'
Dropkick Murphys and Rancid Set 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Boston to Berkeley II' tour with openers The Bronx
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 14, 2021

This week, punk legends Dropkick Murphys and Rancid announced 2021 co-headlining tour dates.

Billed as Boston to Berkeley II, the tour actually won't be visiting the exact hometowns of Dropkick Murphys (Boston, MA) or Rancid (Berkeley, CA), but it will be hitting Worcester and Stanford as it winds from coast-to-coast en route to stopping at 30 venues across the USA. The shows are scheduled at large-scale venues, with opening act The Bronx on select dates. Dropkick Murphys also have a few festival appearances on their calendar this year and a European tour in 2022. Rancid have no other dates lined up at this moment.

When do Dropkick Murphys and Rancid 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin June 17. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Aug 27
Dropkick Murphys and Rancid
Dropkick Murphys and Rancid at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 27
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 28
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Sep 1
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

Aug 10
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater
The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater Waite Park, MN
Aug 11
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at GrindersKC
GrindersKC Kansas City, MO
Aug 13
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at Lincoln On The Streets
Lincoln On The Streets Lincoln, NE
Aug 14
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at Wave - KS
Wave - KS Wichita, KS
Aug 15
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue
Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue Sauget, IL
Aug 17
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at Wild Things Park
Wild Things Park Washington, PA
Aug 18
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park Cincinnati, OH
Aug 20
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 21
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at Palladium
Palladium Worcester, MA
Aug 22
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Aug 23
Dropkick Murphys and Rancid
Dropkick Murphys and Rancid at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Aug 23
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Aug 25
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! Richmond, VA
Sep 17
to
Sep 19
Riot Fest 2021
Riot Fest 2021 at Douglas Park
Douglas Park Chicago, IL
Sep 27
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at Concrete Street Amphitheater
Concrete Street Amphitheater Corpus Christi, TX
Sep 28
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Sep 29
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre
Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 1
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 2
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at Rio Tinto Stadium
Rio Tinto Stadium Sandy, UT
Oct 4
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at Idaho Center Amphitheater
Idaho Center Amphitheater Nampa, ID
Oct 7
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at Frost Amphitheatre
Frost Amphitheatre Stanford, CA
Oct 7
to
Oct 10
Aftershock Festival
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 10
Dropkick Murphys
Dropkick Murphys at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Oct 10
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Oct 12
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ
Oct 15
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 16
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx
Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and The Bronx at Shrine Expo Hall
Shrine Expo Hall Los Angeles, CA
Jan 25
Dropkick Murphys
Dropkick Murphys at Scandic Falkoner
Scandic Falkoner Frederiksberg, Denmark
Jan 28
Dropkick Murphys
Dropkick Murphys at Zénith Paris - La Villette
Zénith Paris - La Villette Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jan 29
Dropkick Murphys
Dropkick Murphys at Zénith Paris - La Villette
Zénith Paris - La Villette Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 5
Dropkick Murphys
Dropkick Murphys at St. Jakobshalle
St. Jakobshalle Basel, BL, Switzerland
Feb 12
Dropkick Murphys and The Interrupters
Dropkick Murphys and The Interrupters at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Feb 13
Dropkick Murphys
Dropkick Murphys at Zénith Nantes Métropole
Zénith Nantes Métropole Saint-Herblain, Pays de la Loire, France
Feb 15
Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters, and Jesse Ahern
Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters, and Jesse Ahern at Victoria Warehouse
Victoria Warehouse Manchester, England, Manchester
Feb 16
Dropkick Murphys
Dropkick Murphys at O2 City Hall, Newcastle
O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Feb 18
Dropkick Murphys and The Interrupters
Dropkick Murphys and The Interrupters at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Feb 19
Dropkick Murphys and The Interrupters
Dropkick Murphys and The Interrupters at The Telegraph Building
The Telegraph Building Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Feb 22
Dropkick Murphys
Dropkick Murphys at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 23
Dropkick Murphys and The Interrupters
Dropkick Murphys and The Interrupters at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, United Kingdom
Feb 24
Dropkick Murphys and The Interrupters
Dropkick Murphys and The Interrupters at Brighton Centre
Brighton Centre The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Feb 25
Dropkick Murphys
Dropkick Murphys at 02 Academy Birmingham
02 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 26
Dropkick Murphys and The Interrupters
Dropkick Murphys and The Interrupters at SSE Arena, Wembley
SSE Arena, Wembley London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 7
Volbeat, Dropkick Murphys, and Audrey Horne
Volbeat, Dropkick Murphys, and Audrey Horne at Bergenhus Festning - Koengen
Bergenhus Festning - Koengen Bergen, Hordaland, Norway
Jun 8
Dropkick Murphys
Dropkick Murphys at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo kommune, Oslo, Norway
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hellfest
Hellfest at Complexe Du Val De Moine
Complexe Du Val De Moine Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Rock Fest Barcelona
Rock Fest Barcelona at Parc de Can Zam
Parc de Can Zam Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Barcelona, Spain

We recommend following Dropkick Murphys and Rancid on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Dropkick Murphys and Rancid Zumic artist pages.

