Dropkick Murphys and Rancid Set 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, punk legends Dropkick Murphys and Rancid announced 2021 co-headlining tour dates.

Billed as Boston to Berkeley II, the tour actually won't be visiting the exact hometowns of Dropkick Murphys (Boston, MA) or Rancid (Berkeley, CA), but it will be hitting Worcester and Stanford as it winds from coast-to-coast en route to stopping at 30 venues across the USA. The shows are scheduled at large-scale venues, with opening act The Bronx on select dates. Dropkick Murphys also have a few festival appearances on their calendar this year and a European tour in 2022. Rancid have no other dates lined up at this moment.

When do Dropkick Murphys and Rancid 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin June 17. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Dropkick Murphys and Rancid on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

