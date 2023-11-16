View all results for 'alt'
Dropkick Murphys Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'St. Patrick's Day Tour' across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 16, 2023

This week, Dropkick Murphys announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the St. Patrick's Day Tour, the new concerts are planned in February and March at venues across North America. Joining the bill on select dates will be Pennywise and / or Dublin band The Scratch. Dropkick Murphys also have a number of festival performances lined up next year.

Dropkick Murphys All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 13
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at San Jose Civic
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
Feb 14
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at Toyota Arena - Ontario
Toyota Arena - Ontario Ontario, CA
Feb 15
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Feb 17
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Feb 18
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at Spokane Live
Spokane Live Airway Heights, WA
Feb 19
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Feb 20
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at Ford Wyoming Center
Ford Wyoming Center Casper, WY
Feb 21
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at Mountain America Center
Mountain America Center Idaho Falls, ID
Feb 24
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at Myth Live
Myth Live Maplewood, MN
Feb 25
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at The Rust Belt
The Rust Belt East Moline, IL
Feb 26
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Feb 27
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at Ford Center
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Feb 29
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Mar 1
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at Township Auditorium
Township Auditorium Columbia, SC
Mar 2
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at WesBanco Arena
WesBanco Arena Wheeling, WV
Mar 3
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr)
Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr) Pikeville, KY
Mar 5
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at Freedom Hall / Lancaster Co. Convention Center
Freedom Hall / Lancaster Co. Convention Center Lancaster, PA
Mar 6
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at Packard Music Hall
Packard Music Hall Warren, OH
Mar 7
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center
Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center Norfolk, VA
Mar 8
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Mar 9
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena
Visions Veterans Memorial Arena Binghamton, NY
Mar 11
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at MJ Nesheiwat Convention Center (FKA the Mid-Hudson Civic Center)
MJ Nesheiwat Convention Center (FKA the Mid-Hudson Civic Center) Poughkeepsie, NY
Mar 12
Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, and The Scratch at Cross Insurance Arena
Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME
Mar 14
Dropkick Murphys and Pennywise at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Mar 15
Dropkick Murphys and Pennywise at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Mar 16
Dropkick Murphys and Pennywise at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Mar 17
Dropkick Murphys and Pennywise at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Rock am Ring at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Rock im Park at Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg
Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jun 13
to
Jun 15
Greenfield Festival at Interlaken, Switzerland
Interlaken, Switzerland Interlaken, BE, Switzerland
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Nova Rock Festival 2024 at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 19
to
Jun 22
Copenhell Festival 2024 at Copenhell Festival
Copenhell Festival Copenhagen, Denmark
Jun 27
to
Jun 29
Jera On Air Festival 2024 at Jera On Air
Jera On Air Ysselsteyn, LI, Netherlands
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Hellfest 2024 at Complexe Du Val De Moine
Complexe Du Val De Moine Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
When do Dropkick Murphys 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dropkick Murphys on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Dropkick Murphys Zumic artist page.

