Dropkick Murphys Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Dropkick Murphys announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the St. Patrick's Day Tour, the new concerts are planned in February and March at venues across North America. Joining the bill on select dates will be Pennywise and / or Dublin band The Scratch. Dropkick Murphys also have a number of festival performances lined up next year.

Dropkick Murphys All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Dropkick Murphys 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dropkick Murphys on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

