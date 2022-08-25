View all results for 'alt'
Drugdealer Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New shows and new album on the way
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 25, 2022
Photo Credit: Andrea Adolph

Indie band Drugdealer, fronted by singer-songwriter Michael Collins, have announced 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at intimate North American venues from October into December. Previously, the group announced a few headlining shows in California, with Toro y Moi on the bill September 24 as the opening act.

In addition, Drugdealer plan to release a new album on October 28 titled Hiding In Plain Sight. The group have shared a couple songs so far: "Madison" and "Someone to Love."

Drugdealer Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Drugdealer All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 22
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at SLO Brew Rock
SLO Brew Rock San Luis Obispo, CA
Sep 23
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Sep 24
Drugdealer and Toro y Moi
Drugdealer and Toro y Moi at Big Sur Fernwood Resort
Big Sur Fernwood Resort Big Sur, CA
Oct 31
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at The Chapel
The Chapel San Francisco, CA
Nov 2
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub
Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub Sacramento, CA
Nov 4
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at Aladdin Theater
Aladdin Theater Portland, OR
Nov 5
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Nov 6
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at The Fox Cabaret
The Fox Cabaret Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 9
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at Marquis Theater
Marquis Theater Denver, CO
Nov 11
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at University of Wisconsin-Madison
University of Wisconsin-Madison Madison, WI
Nov 12
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Nov 13
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at Magic Bag
Magic Bag Ferndale, MI
Nov 15
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at Horseshoe Tavern
Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Nov 16
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at Theatre Fairmount
Theatre Fairmount Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 17
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre Somverville , MA
Nov 18
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at Columbus Theatre
Columbus Theatre Providence, RI
Nov 19
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Nov 21
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at Underground Arts
Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA
Nov 23
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Nov 25
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at Motorco Music Hall
Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC
Nov 26
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at Aisle 5
Aisle 5 Atlanta, GA
Nov 27
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at Third Man Records
Third Man Records Nashville, TN
Nov 28
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at The Hi Tone Cafe
The Hi Tone Cafe Memphis, TN
Nov 30
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at Tulips
Tulips Fort Worth, TX
Dec 2
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at The Far Out Lounge & Stage
The Far Out Lounge & Stage Austin, TX
Dec 6
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at Soda Bar
Soda Bar San Diego, CA
Dec 9
Drugdealer
Drugdealer at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA
When do Drugdealer 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation and LN Mobile App. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Drugdealer on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for "Someone to Love." For more, check out Drugdealer's Zumic artist page.

