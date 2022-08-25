Drugdealer Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Andrea Adolph

Indie band Drugdealer, fronted by singer-songwriter Michael Collins, have announced 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at intimate North American venues from October into December. Previously, the group announced a few headlining shows in California, with Toro y Moi on the bill September 24 as the opening act.

In addition, Drugdealer plan to release a new album on October 28 titled Hiding In Plain Sight. The group have shared a couple songs so far: "Madison" and "Someone to Love."

Drugdealer Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Drugdealer All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Drugdealer 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation and LN Mobile App. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Drugdealer on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for "Someone to Love." For more, check out Drugdealer's Zumic artist page.