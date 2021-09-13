Dua Lipa Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Is there any doubt that Dua Lipa is a force to be reckoned with? After two full-length albums and some of the biggest hit singles of the past five years, the Albanian-English singer-songwriter announced headlining 2022 North American tour dates.

The newly planned shows will make stops at large-scale venues from February into April. Billed in conjunction with her most recent album, 2020's Future Nostalgia, the opening slots on select dates feature an exciting lineup that may include Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polachek, and/or Lolo Zouaï. In mid-April, Dua Lipa will bring her tour to large-scale arenas across Europe.

When do Dua Lipa 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Dua Lipa All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Dua Lipa on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Dua Lipa's Zumic artist page.