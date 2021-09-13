View all results for 'alt'
Dua Lipa Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Future Nostalgia' shows around the world
Published September 13, 2021

Is there any doubt that Dua Lipa is a force to be reckoned with? After two full-length albums and some of the biggest hit singles of the past five years, the Albanian-English singer-songwriter announced headlining 2022 North American tour dates.

The newly planned shows will make stops at large-scale venues from February into April. Billed in conjunction with her most recent album, 2020's Future Nostalgia, the opening slots on select dates feature an exciting lineup that may include Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polachek, and/or Lolo Zouaï. In mid-April, Dua Lipa will bring her tour to large-scale arenas across Europe.

When do Dua Lipa 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Dua Lipa Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dua Lipa All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 17
iHeartRadio Music Festival
iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Feb 9
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï at FTX Arena
FTX Arena Miami, FL
Feb 11
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Feb 12
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Feb 14
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Feb 16
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Feb 18
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Feb 19
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Feb 22
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 23
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Feb 25
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Feb 26
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Mar 5
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Mar 8
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Mar 9
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Mar 12
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Mar 13
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Mar 15
Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Caroline Polachek
Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Caroline Polachek at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Mar 17
Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Caroline Polachek
Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Caroline Polachek at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Mar 20
Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Caroline Polachek
Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Caroline Polachek at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Mar 22
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Mar 25
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Mar 27
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Mar 29
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Mar 31
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Apr 1
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï
Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 15
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 17
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 18
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Apr 20
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Apr 21
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Apr 23
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at Utilita Arena Newcastle
Rescheduled
Utilita Arena Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Apr 24
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 26
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 27
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, United Kingdom
Apr 29
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at M&S Bank Arena
M&S Bank Arena Port of Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
May 2
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
May 3
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
May 6
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
May 7
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
May 9
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at Barclaycard Arena
Barclaycard Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 10
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
May 12
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
May 17
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
May 18
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
May 20
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
May 22
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, BY, Germany
May 23
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at Wiener Stadthalle - Halle D
Wiener Stadthalle - Halle D Wien, Austria
May 25
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
May 26
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
May 28
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at Unipol Arena
Unipol Arena Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
May 30
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at Halle Tony Garnier
Halle Tony Garnier Lyon, France
Jun 1
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at Saint Jordi Club
Saint Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jun 3
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jun 5
to
Jun 12
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 2022
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 2022 at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 6
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal

We recommend following Dua Lipa on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Dua Lipa's Zumic artist page.

artists
Dua Lipa
genres
Pop Synth Pop
