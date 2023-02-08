Duran Duran Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary British band Duran Duran have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Future Past.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from late May into September with opening acts Bastille and Nile Rogers & Chic. Dates in New York City and Los Angeles will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available. Previously, Duran Duran announced a tour through parts of the UK in late April and May and have a festival performance at BottleRock Napa Valley.

When do Duran Duran 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin February 13. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Duran Duran All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Duran Duran on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

