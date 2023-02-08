View all results for 'alt'
Duran Duran Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Future Past' shows in the UK and North America
Published February 8, 2023

Legendary British band Duran Duran have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Future Past.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast from late May into September with opening acts Bastille and Nile Rogers & Chic. Dates in New York City and Los Angeles will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available. Previously, Duran Duran announced a tour through parts of the UK in late April and May and have a festival performance at BottleRock Napa Valley.

When do Duran Duran 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin February 13. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Duran Duran All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 29
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 1
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
May 2
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
May 4
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
May 5
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 7
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
May 26
to
May 28
BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
May 28
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
May 31
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Jun 1
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Jun 3
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 6
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jun 7
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Jun 9
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jun 10
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Jun 13
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jun 15
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jun 17
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Jun 18
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at FLA Live Arena
FLA Live Arena Sunrise, FL
Aug 24
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Aug 26
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Aug 28
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 29
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 31
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Saint Paul, MN
Sep 1
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Sep 3
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Sep 6
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 7
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Sep 9
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 10
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Sep 13
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Sep 16
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Sep 19
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic
Duran Duran, Bastille, and Nile Rogers & Chic at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada

We recommend following Duran Duran on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Duran Duran's Zumic artist page.

