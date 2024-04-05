Duran Duran Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On-Sale

Legendary British band Duran Duran added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

Three new May shows were added this week, two at the Encore Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada and one at the Sandia Casino Amphitheater in New Mexico. After a festival performance at Cruel World in California, Duran Duran have upcoming concerts in Nebraska, Oklahoma, and parts of Europe.

Duran Duran All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Duran Duran 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Duran Duran on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Duran Duran's Zumic artist page.