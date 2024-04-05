View all results for 'alt'
Duran Duran Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On-Sale

Shows in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 5, 2024

Legendary British band Duran Duran added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

Three new May shows were added this week, two at the Encore Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada and one at the Sandia Casino Amphitheater in New Mexico. After a festival performance at Cruel World in California, Duran Duran have upcoming concerts in Nebraska, Oklahoma, and parts of Europe.

Duran Duran All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 3
Duran Duran at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
May 4
Duran Duran at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
May 11
Cruel World Music Festival at Brookside at the Rose Bowl
Brookside at the Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA
May 14
Duran Duran at Sandia Casino Amphitheater
Sandia Casino Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
May 17
Duran Duran at Steelhouse
Steelhouse Omaha, NE
May 19
Duran Duran at Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort
Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort Thackerville, OK
Jul 21
Duran Duran at Lucca Summer Festival
Lucca Summer Festival Lucca, Toscana, Italy
Jul 23
Duran Duran at Lucca Summer Festival
Lucca Summer Festival Lucca, Toscana, Italy
Jul 25
to
Jul 28
Latitude Festival at Henham Park
Henham Park Beccles, England, United Kingdom
Jul 30
Duran Duran at Pula Arena
Pula Arena Pula, Istarska županija, Croatia
When do Duran Duran 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Duran Duran on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Duran Duran's Zumic artist page.

Duran Duran
Alt Rock Funky Rock New Wave Pop Rock Synth Pop
Duran Duran
