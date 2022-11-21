Duran Duran Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary British band Duran Duran have added 2023 UK tour dates.

The band are touring in conjunction with their most recent studio album, 2021's Future Past. Five newly planned shows are set at London, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, and Dublin in April and May.

Opening act(s) are expected to be announced at a later time, please check back here when that information becomes available. Duran Duran's only other scheduled performance is a New Jersey concert in Atlantic City on December 30.

When do Duran Duran 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 25. Presales for Artist begin November 22. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced show is now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Duran Duran All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Duran Duran on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

