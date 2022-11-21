View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Duran Duran Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in New Jersey and the UK
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 21, 2022

Legendary British band Duran Duran have added 2023 UK tour dates.

The band are touring in conjunction with their most recent studio album, 2021's Future Past. Five newly planned shows are set at London, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, and Dublin in April and May.

Opening act(s) are expected to be announced at a later time, please check back here when that information becomes available. Duran Duran's only other scheduled performance is a New Jersey concert in Atlantic City on December 30.

When do Duran Duran 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 25. Presales for Artist begin November 22. Ticketmaster and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced show is now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Duran Duran All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 30
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at Revel Ovation Hall
Revel Ovation Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Apr 29
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 1
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
May 4
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
May 5
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 7
Duran Duran
Duran Duran at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland

We recommend following Duran Duran on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Duran Duran's Zumic artist page.

1
123
artists
Duran Duran
genres
Alt Rock New Wave Pop Rock Synth Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Duran Duran
Duran Duran
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Duran Duran Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 31, 2022
Duran Duran Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Alt Rock New Wave Pop Rock Synth Pop Duran Duran
2
5015
image for article Duran Duran to Launch Summer Portion of North American 2016 Tour in July: Ticket Prices Rising
May 27, 2016
Duran Duran to Launch Summer Portion of North American 2016 Tour ...
News Electro Rock New Wave Duran Duran
1
883
image for article Duran Duran Announce 2016 Tour Dates with Chic: Ticket Presale Code Info
December 8, 2015
Duran Duran Announce 2016 Tour Dates with Chic: Ticket Presale Co...
Tickets Funk Pop Rock Synth Pop Chic Duran Duran Nile Rodgers Miami, FL Atlanta, GA Austin, TX Bethlehem, PA Brooklyn, NY Camden, NJ Charlotte, NC Chicago, IL Clarkston, MI Dallas, TX Durham, NC Glendale, AZ Houston, TX Irvine, CA Kansas City, MO Las Vegas, NV Mansfield, MA Montreal, QC Nashville, TN New Orleans, LA New York, NY San Diego, CA St. Augustine, FL St. Paul, MN Tampa, FL Toronto, ON Uncasville, CT Washington D.C.
1
1262
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart