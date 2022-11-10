View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

DURRY Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

"Who's Laughing Now" rockers break out
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 10, 2022
Photo Credit: @kaydargs

DURRY, featuring brother-sister Austin and Taryn Durry, have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set in January and February across the USA, from Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Later this month, DURRY have concerts planned in Illinois and Michigan. Formed during the pandemic quarantine, the Minnesota-based indie rockers first gained notoriety on social media for their song "Who's Laughing Now."

DURRY All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 21
DURRY, Sunday Cruise and Connor McLaren
DURRY, Sunday Cruise and Connor McLaren at Schubas
Schubas Chicago, IL
Nov 22
DURRY, Two Way Petting Zoo, and Up All Hours
DURRY, Two Way Petting Zoo, and Up All Hours at The Sanctuary Hamtramck
The Sanctuary Hamtramck Hamtramck, MI
Jan 23
DURRY
DURRY at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Jan 24
DURRY
DURRY at 3TEN Austin City Limits Live
3TEN Austin City Limits Live Austin, TX
Jan 25
DURRY
DURRY at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Jan 27
DURRY
DURRY at Hal & Mal's
Hal & Mal's Jackson, MS
Jan 28
DURRY
DURRY at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Jan 30
DURRY
DURRY at High Dive (formerly Double Down Live)
High Dive (formerly Double Down Live) Gainesville, FL
Jan 31
DURRY
DURRY at Crowbar
Crowbar Tampa, FL
Feb 2
DURRY
DURRY at Jack Rabbits
Jack Rabbits Jacksonville, FL
Feb 3
DURRY
DURRY at Vinyl
Vinyl Atlanta, GA
Feb 4
DURRY
DURRY at Beech Mountain Resort
Beech Mountain Resort Beech Mountain, NC
Feb 6
DURRY
DURRY at Grey Eagle
Grey Eagle Asheville, NC
Feb 7
DURRY
DURRY at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Feb 8
DURRY
DURRY at The Southern Café and Music Hall
The Southern Café and Music Hall Charlottesville, VA
Feb 10
DURRY
DURRY at Tellus360
Tellus360 Lancaster, PA
Feb 11
DURRY
DURRY at Club Cafe
Club Cafe Pittsburgh, PA
When do DURRY 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following DURRY on social media and signing up for their updates, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

DURRY's most recent song is "Big Boy." For more, check out DURRY's Zumic artist page.

1
92
artists
DURRY
genres
Indie Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist DURRY
DURRY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart