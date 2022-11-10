DURRY Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: @kaydargs

DURRY, featuring brother-sister Austin and Taryn Durry, have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set in January and February across the USA, from Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Later this month, DURRY have concerts planned in Illinois and Michigan. Formed during the pandemic quarantine, the Minnesota-based indie rockers first gained notoriety on social media for their song "Who's Laughing Now."

DURRY All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do DURRY 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following DURRY on social media and signing up for their updates, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

DURRY's most recent song is "Big Boy." For more, check out DURRY's Zumic artist page.