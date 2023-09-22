View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Dustin Lynch Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25+ concerts in the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 22, 2023

Country artist Dustin Lynch added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Killed The Cowboy. The LP is scheduled to be released on September 29.

The new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from April into May. The opening act on select dates will be Skeez. Currently, Dustin is on tour along the West Coast before coming eastward for October shows.

When do Dustin Lynch 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales are now underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is cowboy. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dustin Lynch All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 23
Dustin Lynch at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino
Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino Coarsegold, CA
Sep 29
Dustin Lynch at Isleta Casino
Isleta Casino Albuquerque, NM
Sep 30
Dustin Lynch at Levitt Pavilion Denver
Levitt Pavilion Denver Denver, CO
Oct 3
Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Oct 4
Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, Generation Radio, Lainey Wilson, Charlie Worsham, and more at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Oct 7
Dustin Lynch at The Meadows Event Park
The Meadows Event Park Doswell, VA
Oct 8
Dustin Lynch at Overlook Community Campus
Overlook Community Campus Lancaster, PA
Oct 13
Dustin Lynch at Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino Event Center
Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino Event Center Niagara Falls, NY
Oct 14
Dustin Lynch at Premier Theater At Foxwoods
Premier Theater At Foxwoods Ledyard, CT
Jan 17
to
Jan 20
Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa 2024 at Riviera Cancun
Riviera Cancun Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Apr 2
Dustin Lynch at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 5
Dustin Lynch and Skeez at Dacotah Bank Center
Dacotah Bank Center Brookings, SD
Apr 6
Dustin Lynch and Skeez at Renaissance Coliseum
Renaissance Coliseum Peoria, IL
Apr 11
Dustin Lynch and Skeez at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Apr 12
Dustin Lynch and Skeez at Salem Civic Center
Salem Civic Center Salem, VA
Apr 13
Dustin Lynch and Skeez at Covelli Centre
Covelli Centre Youngstown, OH
Apr 18
Dustin Lynch and Skeez at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium Spartanburg, SC
Apr 19
Dustin Lynch and Skeez at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Apr 20
Dustin Lynch and Skeez at Anderson Music Hall
Anderson Music Hall Hiawassee, GA
Apr 25
Dustin Lynch and Skeez at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Apr 26
Dustin Lynch and Skeez at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Apr 27
Dustin Lynch and Skeez at MegaCorp Pavilion
MegaCorp Pavilion Newport, KY
May 2
Dustin Lynch and Skeez at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
May 3
Dustin Lynch and Skeez at Turning Stone Resort & Casino - Events Center
Turning Stone Resort & Casino - Events Center Verona, NY
May 4
Dustin Lynch and Skeez at Bob Carpenter Center At University of Delaware
Bob Carpenter Center At University of Delaware Newark, DE
May 9
Dustin Lynch and Skeez at McGrath Amphitheatre
McGrath Amphitheatre Cedar Rapids, IA
May 10
Dustin Lynch and Skeez at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
May 11
Dustin Lynch and Skeez at Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel
Stir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel Council Bluffs, IA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dustin Lynch on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Dustin Lynch's Zumic artist page.

1
243
artists
Dustin Lynch
genres
Country Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Dustin Lynch
Dustin Lynch
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Thomas Rhett Plots 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 27, 2018
Thomas Rhett Plots 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Country Modern Country Dustin Lynch Thomas Rhett
2
3535
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart