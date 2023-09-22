Dustin Lynch Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country artist Dustin Lynch added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Killed The Cowboy. The LP is scheduled to be released on September 29.

The new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from April into May. The opening act on select dates will be Skeez. Currently, Dustin is on tour along the West Coast before coming eastward for October shows.

When do Dustin Lynch 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales are now underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is cowboy. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

