DVSN Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

R&B duo DVSN, featuring vocalist Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Working On My Karma. The newly planned shows start with a European tour leg from January into early February. The North American leg is scheduled from February into April.

In a press release, Daley talked about what fans can expect to hear at the upcoming new shows: "I’m excited to perform the new songs for the first time... But it will also be fun to perform some of the old stuff to see fan reactions in person for the first time again, and really feel the emotions with the audience as they sing along."

When do DVSN 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin November 8. American Express cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

DVSN Tour Dates and Tickets Near You DVSN DVSN at Terminal 5 Terminal 5 New York, NY buy tickets

DVSN All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following DVSN on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out DVSN's Zumic artist page.