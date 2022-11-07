DVSN Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

R&B duo DVSN, featuring vocalist Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Working On My Karma. The newly planned shows start with a European tour leg from January into early February. The North American leg is scheduled from February into April.
In a press release, Daley talked about what fans can expect to hear at the upcoming new shows: "I’m excited to perform the new songs for the first time... But it will also be fun to perform some of the old stuff to see fan reactions in person for the first time again, and really feel the emotions with the audience as they sing along."
When do DVSN 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin November 8. American Express cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
DVSN Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
DVSN All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jan 22
Amager Bio
København, Denmark
Jan 23
Vulkan Arena
Oslo, Norway
Jan 24
Münchenbryggeriet
Stockholms län, Sweden
Jan 26
Astra Kulturhaus
Berlin, Germany
Jan 27
Gruenspan
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jan 28
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jan 30
Die Kantine
Köln, NRW, Germany
Jan 31
Le Bataclan
Paris, France
Feb 2
O2 Ritz Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 3
O2 Institute Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 5
SWG3
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 6
SWX
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Feb 8
HERE at Outernet
London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 17
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Feb 18
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Feb 24
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Feb 25
Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore, MD
Feb 28
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Mar 1
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Mar 3
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
Dallas, TX
Mar 4
Warehouse Live
Houston, TX
Mar 5
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Austin, TX
Mar 7
Summit Music Hall
Denver, CO
Mar 9
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Mar 10
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar 11
House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
Mar 14
The Novo By Microsoft
Los Angeles, CA
Mar 16
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
Mar 18
The Showbox - SoDo
Seattle, WA
Mar 19
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Mar 21
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 23
MacEwan Hall
Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 24
Union Hall - Edmonton
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 25
Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre)
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Mar 27
Burton Cummings Theatre
Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Mar 28
Varsity Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Mar 31
Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak, MI
Apr 1
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Apr 3
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Apr 4
Bronson Centre
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Apr 6
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
We recommend following DVSN on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out DVSN's Zumic artist page.