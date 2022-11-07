View all results for 'alt'
DVSN Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40+ date world tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 7, 2022

R&B duo DVSN, featuring vocalist Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Working On My Karma. The newly planned shows start with a European tour leg from January into early February. The North American leg is scheduled from February into April.

In a press release, Daley talked about what fans can expect to hear at the upcoming new shows: "I’m excited to perform the new songs for the first time... But it will also be fun to perform some of the old stuff to see fan reactions in person for the first time again, and really feel the emotions with the audience as they sing along."

When do DVSN 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin November 8. American Express cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

DVSN Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 21
DVSN
DVSN at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

DVSN All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 22
DVSN
DVSN at Amager Bio
Amager Bio København, Denmark
Jan 23
DVSN
DVSN at Vulkan Arena
Vulkan Arena Oslo, Norway
Jan 24
DVSN
DVSN at Münchenbryggeriet
Münchenbryggeriet Stockholms län, Sweden
Jan 26
DVSN
DVSN at Astra Kulturhaus
Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany
Jan 27
DVSN
DVSN at Gruenspan
Gruenspan Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jan 28
DVSN
DVSN at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jan 30
DVSN
DVSN at Die Kantine
Die Kantine Köln, NRW, Germany
Jan 31
DVSN
DVSN at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, France
Feb 2
DVSN
DVSN at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 3
DVSN
DVSN at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 5
DVSN
DVSN at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 6
DVSN
DVSN at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Feb 8
DVSN
DVSN at HERE at Outernet
HERE at Outernet London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 17
DVSN
DVSN at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Feb 18
DVSN
DVSN at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Feb 24
DVSN
DVSN at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Feb 25
DVSN
DVSN at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Feb 26
DVSN
DVSN at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Feb 28
DVSN
DVSN at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Mar 1
DVSN
DVSN at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Mar 3
DVSN
DVSN at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Mar 4
DVSN
DVSN at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Mar 5
DVSN
DVSN at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Mar 7
DVSN
DVSN at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Mar 9
DVSN
DVSN at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Mar 10
DVSN
DVSN at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar 11
DVSN
DVSN at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Mar 14
DVSN
DVSN at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Mar 16
DVSN
DVSN at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Mar 18
DVSN
DVSN at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Mar 19
DVSN
DVSN at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Mar 21
DVSN
DVSN at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 23
DVSN
DVSN at MacEwan Hall
MacEwan Hall Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 24
DVSN
DVSN at Union Hall - Edmonton
Union Hall - Edmonton Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 25
DVSN
DVSN at Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre)
Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre) Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Mar 27
DVSN
DVSN at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Mar 28
DVSN
DVSN at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Mar 30
DVSN
DVSN at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Mar 31
DVSN
DVSN at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Apr 1
DVSN
DVSN at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Apr 3
DVSN
DVSN at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Apr 4
DVSN
DVSN at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Apr 6
DVSN
DVSN at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada

We recommend following DVSN on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out DVSN's Zumic artist page.

