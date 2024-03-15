Dweezil Zappa Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Dweezil Zappa announced 2024 tour dates, billed as The Rox-Postrophy Tour.

New concerts are planned at theatres and music halls across North America in August and September. For these shows, Dweezil will celebrate the 50th anniversary of two albums by his dad, Frank Zappa: Roxy & Elsewhere and Apostrophe.

"Dweezil has curated a setlist highlighting fan-favorite tracks from each record; replete with unique hybrid arrangements. The songs you think you know, may just end up surprising you with parts you've never heard before," as shared on Dweezil's social media.

When do Dweezil Zappa 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

