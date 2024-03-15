Dweezil Zappa Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Dweezil Zappa announced 2024 tour dates, billed as The Rox-Postrophy Tour.
New concerts are planned at theatres and music halls across North America in August and September. For these shows, Dweezil will celebrate the 50th anniversary of two albums by his dad, Frank Zappa: Roxy & Elsewhere and Apostrophe.
"Dweezil has curated a setlist highlighting fan-favorite tracks from each record; replete with unique hybrid arrangements. The songs you think you know, may just end up surprising you with parts you've never heard before," as shared on Dweezil's social media.
Dweezil Zappa Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Dweezil Zappa All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 1
Celebrity Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 2
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
El Cajon, CA
Aug 3
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
Aug 4
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
Aug 6
Grand Sierra Theatre
Reno, NV
Aug 8
Moore Theatre
Seattle, WA
Aug 9
Revolution Hall
Portland, OR
Aug 10
The Egyptian Theatre
Boise, ID
Aug 12
Paramount Theatre Denver
Denver, CO
Aug 14
Fitzgerald Theater
Saint Paul, MN
Aug 15
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
Aug 16
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
Newport, KY
Aug 17
Agora Theatre
Cleveland, OH
Aug 18
Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak, MI
Aug 21
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Aug 22
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Morristown, NJ
Aug 23
Palace Theatre Albany
Albany, NY
Aug 24
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Aug 25
Chevalier Theater
Medford, MA
Aug 28
Oakdale Theatre
Wallingford, CT
Aug 29
Tarrytown Music Hall
Tarrytown, NY
Aug 30
The Paramount
Huntington, NY
Aug 31
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Red Bank, NJ
Sep 1
Keswick Theatre
Glenside, PA
Sep 4
The National - VA
Richmond, VA
Sep 5
The Birchmere
Alexandria, VA
Sep 6
Carolina Theatre
Durham, NC
Sep 7
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Sep 9
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Sep 11
Lensic Performing Arts Center
Santa Fe, NM
When do Dweezil Zappa 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Dweezil Zappa on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Dweezil Zappa's Zumic artist page.