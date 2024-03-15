View all results for 'alt'
Dweezil Zappa Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

American tour celebrating two Frank Zappa albums
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 15, 2024

Dweezil Zappa announced 2024 tour dates, billed as The Rox-Postrophy Tour.

New concerts are planned at theatres and music halls across North America in August and September. For these shows, Dweezil will celebrate the 50th anniversary of two albums by his dad, Frank Zappa: Roxy & Elsewhere and Apostrophe.

"Dweezil has curated a setlist highlighting fan-favorite tracks from each record; replete with unique hybrid arrangements. The songs you think you know, may just end up surprising you with parts you've never heard before," as shared on Dweezil's social media.

Dweezil Zappa All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 1
Dweezil Zappa at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 2
Dweezil Zappa at The Magnolia Performing Arts Center
The Magnolia Performing Arts Center El Cajon, CA
Aug 3
Dweezil Zappa at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Aug 4
Dweezil Zappa at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Aug 6
Dweezil Zappa at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Aug 8
Dweezil Zappa at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Aug 9
Dweezil Zappa at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Aug 10
Dweezil Zappa at The Egyptian Theatre
The Egyptian Theatre Boise, ID
Aug 12
Dweezil Zappa at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Aug 14
Dweezil Zappa at Fitzgerald Theater
Fitzgerald Theater Saint Paul, MN
Aug 15
Dweezil Zappa at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Aug 16
Dweezil Zappa at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Aug 17
Dweezil Zappa at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Aug 18
Dweezil Zappa at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Aug 21
Dweezil Zappa at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Aug 22
Dweezil Zappa at Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Aug 23
Dweezil Zappa at Palace Theatre Albany
Palace Theatre Albany Albany, NY
Aug 24
Dweezil Zappa at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Aug 25
Dweezil Zappa at Chevalier Theater
Chevalier Theater Medford, MA
Aug 28
Dweezil Zappa at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Aug 29
Dweezil Zappa at Tarrytown Music Hall
Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown, NY
Aug 30
Dweezil Zappa at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Aug 31
Dweezil Zappa at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Sep 1
Dweezil Zappa at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Sep 4
Dweezil Zappa at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Sep 5
Dweezil Zappa at The Birchmere
The Birchmere Alexandria, VA
Sep 6
Dweezil Zappa at Carolina Theatre
Carolina Theatre Durham, NC
Sep 7
Dweezil Zappa at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Sep 9
Dweezil Zappa at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Sep 11
Dweezil Zappa at Lensic Performing Arts Center
Lensic Performing Arts Center Santa Fe, NM
When do Dweezil Zappa 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dweezil Zappa on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Dweezil Zappa's Zumic artist page.

Aug
22
Dweezil Zappa
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Aug
29
Dweezil Zappa
Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown, NY
Aug
31
Dweezil Zappa
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
