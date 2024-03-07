Dwight Yoakam Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Kentucky-born singer-songwriter Dwight Yoakam added 2024 tour dates from May into July at venues across North America. The opening act will be country rockers The Mavericks.

Dwight is currently on tour in the USA with previously scheduled headlining shows and festival performances.

When do Dwight Yoakam 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dwight Yoakam on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

