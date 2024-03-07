View all results for 'alt'
Dwight Yoakam Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country tunes across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 7, 2024

Kentucky-born singer-songwriter Dwight Yoakam added 2024 tour dates from May into July at venues across North America. The opening act will be country rockers The Mavericks.

Dwight is currently on tour in the USA with previously scheduled headlining shows and festival performances.

When do Dwight Yoakam 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dwight Yoakam All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 8
Dwight Yoakam and Company Townes at American Music Theatre
American Music Theatre Lancaster, PA
Mar 15
Dwight Yoakam at Kaiser Permanente Sports Village Soccer Complex
Kaiser Permanente Sports Village Soccer Complex Bakersfield, CA
Mar 21
Dwight Yoakam at Capitol Theatre
Capitol Theatre Davenport, IA
Mar 22
Dwight Yoakam at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Mar 23
Dwight Yoakam at Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Treasure Island Resort & Casino Welch, MN
Apr 4
Dwight Yoakam at Topeka Performing Arts Center
Topeka Performing Arts Center Topeka, KS
Apr 5
Dwight Yoakam at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Apr 6
Dwight Yoakam at Whitewater On The Horseshoe
Whitewater On The Horseshoe New Braunfels, TX
Apr 19
Dwight Yoakam at Pikes Peak Center
Pikes Peak Center Colorado Springs, CO
Apr 20
Dwight Yoakam at Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino
Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino Mescalero, NM
Apr 21
Dwight Yoakam at Gila River Hotels & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Hotels & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass Chandler, AZ
Apr 22
Dwight Yoakam at Gila River Hotels & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass
Gila River Hotels & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass Chandler, AZ
Apr 26
to
Apr 28
Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
May 9
Dwight Yoakam at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA
May 10
to
May 12
Big As Texas Fest: Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Billy Strings, and more at Montgomery County Fairgrounds
Montgomery County Fairgrounds Conroe, TX
May 10
Dwight Yoakam at Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium
Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium Shreveport, LA
May 17
Dwight Yoakam at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
May 18
Dwight Yoakam at Catch A Rising Star At Silver Legacy Casino
Catch A Rising Star At Silver Legacy Casino Reno, NV
May 19
Dwight Yoakam at Blue Note Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort
Blue Note Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort Napa, CA
May 31
Dwight Yoakam and The Mavericks at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington, DC
Jun 1
to
Jun 2
Railbird Music Festival at The Red Mile
The Red Mile Lexington, KY
Jun 1
In The Pines at In the Pines
In the Pines Bristol, VA
Jun 13
Dwight Yoakam and The Mavericks at Atrium Health Amphitheater
Atrium Health Amphitheater Macon, GA
Jun 14
Dwight Yoakam and The Mavericks at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jun 15
Dwight Yoakam and The Mavericks at AvidXchange Music Factory
AvidXchange Music Factory Charlotte, NC
Jul 18
Dwight Yoakam and The Mavericks at Big Sky Brewing Company
Big Sky Brewing Company Missoula, MT
Jul 19
Dwight Yoakam and The Mavericks at First Interstate Center for the Arts
First Interstate Center for the Arts Spokane, WA
Jul 20
Dwight Yoakam and The Mavericks at Angel of the Winds Arena
Angel of the Winds Arena Everett, WA
Jul 25
Dwight Yoakam and The Mavericks at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jul 27
Dwight Yoakam and The Mavericks at Findlay Toyota Center, formerly Prescott Valley Event Center
Findlay Toyota Center, formerly Prescott Valley Event Center Prescott Valley, AZ
Aug 9
Dwight Yoakam and The Mavericks at Pinewood Bowl Theater
Pinewood Bowl Theater Lincoln, NE
Aug 11
Dwight Yoakam and The Mavericks at Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre
Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre Moorhead, MN
Aug 22
Dwight Yoakam and The Mavericks at Hartman Arena
Hartman Arena Park City, KS
Aug 23
Dwight Yoakam and The Mavericks at Cook's Garage
Cook's Garage Lubbock, TX
Aug 24
Dwight Yoakam and The Mavericks at Kit Carson Park
Kit Carson Park Taos, NM
Sep 13
Dwight Yoakam and The Mavericks at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dwight Yoakam on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Dwight Yoakam's Zumic artist page.

