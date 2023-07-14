Dying Fetus Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, Dying Fetus added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Make Them Beg For Death.

New concerts have been announced at mid-sized venues across North America in October and November. The opening acts on select dates will be The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death, and / or Tactosa. Dying Fetus return to touring later this month across Europe, including festival performances.

Dying Fetus All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Dying Fetus 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Dying Fetus on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Make Them Beg For Death is scheduled for release on September 8. Watch the music video for the new song, "Feast of Ashes." For more, check out the Dying Fetus Zumic artist page.