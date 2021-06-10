Earth, Wind & Fire Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Earth, Wind & Fire have added 2021 dates to their busy tour schedule.

The newly announced shows are planned from July into October at large-scale venues across America. Following the new events, the group will hold a Las Vegas residency in November. In 2022, the legendary funk group will co-headline with Carlos Santana and his band for a lengthy summer tour.

When do Earth, Wind & Fire 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is WONDERLAND. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Earth, Wind & Fire on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

After an epic Verzuz stream with the Isley Brothers, you might be seeing more young faces in the crowd. For more, check out the Earth, Wind & Fire Zumic artist page.