Earth, Wind & Fire Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Fall tour, Vegas residency, Summer '22 with Santana
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 10, 2021

Earth, Wind & Fire have added 2021 dates to their busy tour schedule.

The newly announced shows are planned from July into October at large-scale venues across America. Following the new events, the group will hold a Las Vegas residency in November. In 2022, the legendary funk group will co-headline with Carlos Santana and his band for a lengthy summer tour.

When do Earth, Wind & Fire 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is WONDERLAND. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Earth, Wind & Fire Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 13
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 14
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Earth, Wind & Fire All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 10
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Aug 5
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Artpark Amphitheatre
Postponed
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Sep 15
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Majestic Theatre San Antonio
Majestic Theatre San Antonio San Antonio, TX
Sep 19
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Sep 21
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Saenger Theatre - New Orleans
Saenger Theatre - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Sep 24
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA
Sep 25
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Freeman Arts Pavilion
Freeman Arts Pavilion Selbyville, DE
Sep 26
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena
Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena Baltimore, MD
Sep 29
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at White Oak Amphitheatre - Greensboro Coliseum
White Oak Amphitheatre - Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, NC
Oct 1
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Oct 3
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Oct 6
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Tennessee Theatre
Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN
Oct 8
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Oct 17
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Oct 19
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Oct 21
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Live at the Garden - Memphis Botanic Garden
Live at the Garden - Memphis Botanic Garden Memphis, TN
Nov 10
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Nov 12
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Nov 13
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Nov 17
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Nov 19
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Nov 20
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jun 17
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jun 18
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Banc of California Stadium
Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Jun 21
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jun 22
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Jun 24
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jun 25
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jun 28
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jun 29
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Pepsi Center
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Jul 1
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 2
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jul 5
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jul 6
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at S&T Bank Music Park
S&T Bank Music Park Burgettstown, PA
Jul 8
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 9
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 10
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 15
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jul 16
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 6
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 7
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 10
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 13
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 14
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 17
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 18
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Aug 20
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 21
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 24
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Aug 26
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 27
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL

We recommend following Earth, Wind & Fire on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

After an epic Verzuz stream with the Isley Brothers, you might be seeing more young faces in the crowd. For more, check out the Earth, Wind & Fire Zumic artist page.

2
275
artists
Earth, Wind & Fire
genres
Dance-Pop Disco Funk Gospel Jazz R&B-Soul
сomments
image for artist Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire
Aug
13
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug
14
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
