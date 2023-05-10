View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

Earth, Wind & Fire Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Las Vegas residency; touring with Lionel Richie
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 10, 2023

Legendary funk group Earth, Wind & Fire have added 2023 tour dates.

Nine newly planned shows are set at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas in October and November. Before then, the group will open for Lionel Richie's North American tour in August and September.

When do Earth, Wind & Fire 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins May 12. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardmembers, and Artist. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Getaway. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Earth, Wind & Fire Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 12
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Earth, Wind & Fire All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 4
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Aug 5
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Aug 8
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Aug 9
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 11
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Aug 12
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Aug 15
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Aug 18
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Aug 19
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Aug 22
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Aug 25
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at FLA Live Arena
FLA Live Arena Sunrise, FL
Aug 26
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Aug 29
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Sep 1
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Sep 2
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Sep 5
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Sep 8
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 11
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Sep 12
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 15
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Sep 16
to
Sep 17
Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival at Castoro Cellars and Winery
Castoro Cellars and Winery Templeton, CA
Oct 20
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Oct 21
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Oct 22
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Oct 25
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Oct 27
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Oct 28
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Nov 1
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Nov 3
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Nov 4
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Earth, Wind & Fire on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Earth, Wind & Fire Zumic artist page.

1
198
artists
Earth, Wind & Fire
genres
Disco Funk Gospel Jazz
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire
Aug
12
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
