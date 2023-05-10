Earth, Wind & Fire Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary funk group Earth, Wind & Fire have added 2023 tour dates.

Nine newly planned shows are set at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas in October and November. Before then, the group will open for Lionel Richie's North American tour in August and September.

When do Earth, Wind & Fire 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins May 12. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardmembers, and Artist. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Getaway. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Earth, Wind & Fire All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Earth, Wind & Fire on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Earth, Wind & Fire Zumic artist page.