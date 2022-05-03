Earth, Wind & Fire Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Earth, Wind & Fire added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.
2022 is looking like a busy year for the legendary funk group, who are currently on tour and now have 62 performances scheduled ahead. In June, Earth, Wind & Fire will co-headline 29 summer dates with Santana and his band. The newly announced shows are planned in October and November at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas.
When do Earth, Wind & Fire 2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins May 6. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Citi cardholders. Fan club members, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Earth, Wind & Fire Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Earth, Wind & Fire All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 6
State Farm Center
Champaign, IL
May 7
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Mount Pleasant, MI
May 8
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
Appleton, WI
May 10
Des Moines Civic Center
Des Moines, IA
May 13
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Prior Lake, MN
May 14
Pinewood Bowl Theater
Lincoln, NE
May 15
Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts
Salina, KS
Jun 17
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Jun 18
Banc of California Stadium
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 21
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Jun 22
Concord Pavilion
Concord, CA
Jun 24
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Jun 25
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Jun 28
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Jul 1
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 2
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Jul 5
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Jul 6
S&T Bank Music Park
Burgettstown, PA
Jul 8
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 9
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 10
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Jul 12
Starlight Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Jul 15
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Jul 16
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Jul 28
to
Jul 31
Lulworth Castle
Lulworth Castle, England, United Kingdom
Jul 28
The Rose Music Center at the Heights
Huber Heights, OH
Jul 30
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
Northfield, OH
Jul 31
Rescheduled
Artpark Amphitheatre
Lewiston, NY
Aug 3
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Aug 6
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA
Aug 7
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 10
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 13
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 14
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 17
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Aug 20
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Aug 21
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Aug 24
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Atlanta, GA
Aug 26
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 27
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Sep 13
American Bank Center
Corpus Christi, TX
Sep 17
Simmons Bank Arena
North Little Rock, AR
Sep 20
Saenger Theatre
New Orleans, LA
Sep 21
Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park
Tallahassee, , FL
Sep 22
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Fort Myers, FL
Sep 27
The Amp St. Augustine
St. Augustine, FL
Sep 28
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston, SC
Sep 30
Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
Cherokee, NC
Oct 4
The Orion Amphitheater
Huntsville, AL
Oct 5
FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN
Oct 26
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 28
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 29
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 2
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 4
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 5
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 6
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 9
to
Nov 12
Moon Palace Arena
Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
