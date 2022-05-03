Earth, Wind & Fire Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Earth, Wind & Fire added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

2022 is looking like a busy year for the legendary funk group, who are currently on tour and now have 62 performances scheduled ahead. In June, Earth, Wind & Fire will co-headline 29 summer dates with Santana and his band. The newly announced shows are planned in October and November at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas.

When do Earth, Wind & Fire 2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins May 6. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Citi cardholders. Fan club members, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Earth, Wind & Fire on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

