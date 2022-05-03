View all results for 'alt'
Earth, Wind & Fire Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, opening for Santana, Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 3, 2022

This week, Earth, Wind & Fire added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

2022 is looking like a busy year for the legendary funk group, who are currently on tour and now have 62 performances scheduled ahead. In June, Earth, Wind & Fire will co-headline 29 summer dates with Santana and his band. The newly announced shows are planned in October and November at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas.

When do Earth, Wind & Fire 2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins May 6. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Citi cardholders. Fan club members, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Earth, Wind & Fire Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Earth, Wind & Fire All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 6
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at State Farm Center
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
May 7
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI
May 8
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Appleton, WI
May 10
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Des Moines Civic Center
Des Moines Civic Center Des Moines, IA
May 13
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake, MN
May 14
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Pinewood Bowl Theater
Pinewood Bowl Theater Lincoln, NE
May 15
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts
Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts Salina, KS
Jun 17
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jun 18
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Banc of California Stadium
Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Jun 21
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jun 22
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Jun 24
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jun 25
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jun 28
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jun 29
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Pepsi Center
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Jul 1
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 2
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jul 5
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jul 6
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at S&T Bank Music Park
S&T Bank Music Park Burgettstown, PA
Jul 8
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 9
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 10
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 12
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jul 15
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jul 16
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jul 28
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Jul 30
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage Northfield, OH
Jul 31
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Artpark Amphitheatre
Rescheduled
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Aug 6
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 7
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 9
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Tanglewood
Tanglewood Lenox, MA
Aug 10
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 17
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 18
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Aug 20
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 21
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 24
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Aug 26
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 27
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Sep 13
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at American Bank Center
American Bank Center Corpus Christi, TX
Sep 17
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Sep 20
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
Sep 21
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park
Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park Tallahassee, , FL
Sep 22
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall Fort Myers, FL
Sep 27
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Sep 28
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Sep 30
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center Cherokee, NC
Oct 4
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
Oct 5
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Oct 26
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Oct 28
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Oct 29
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Nov 2
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Nov 4
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Nov 5
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Nov 6
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Nov 9
to
Nov 12
Solfest Cancun
Solfest Cancun at Moon Palace Arena
Moon Palace Arena Cancún, Q.R., Mexico

