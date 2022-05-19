Echo & the Bunnymen Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Echo & the Bunnymen have added 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned North American tour will hit mid-size venues in August and September. Shows are billed as Celebrating 40 Years of Magical Songs, which accurately describes the band's mystical rock vibe, but begs the question, "Why 40 years?" The band started in 1978, first album was 1980, no albums in 1982, and their hit song "The Killing Moon" which mentions the word "magic" in the lyrics came out in 1984. Perhaps a couple of those years didn't count because of COVID. Things are looking a lot better now, thanks to vaccination and safety precautions.

This year is shaping up to be the band's busiest time on the road since 2019. Before the headlining concert tour, Echo & the Bunnymen are scheduled to perform at a special hometown concert in Liverpool opening up for The Rolling Stones in addition to doing a couple of festivals.

When do Echo & the Bunnymen 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is EATB40. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Echo & the Bunnymen All Tour Dates and Tickets

