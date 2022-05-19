View all results for 'alt'
Echo & the Bunnymen Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows in America, opening for The Rolling Stones
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published May 19, 2022

Echo & the Bunnymen have added 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned North American tour will hit mid-size venues in August and September. Shows are billed as Celebrating 40 Years of Magical Songs, which accurately describes the band's mystical rock vibe, but begs the question, "Why 40 years?" The band started in 1978, first album was 1980, no albums in 1982, and their hit song "The Killing Moon" which mentions the word "magic" in the lyrics came out in 1984. Perhaps a couple of those years didn't count because of COVID. Things are looking a lot better now, thanks to vaccination and safety precautions.

This year is shaping up to be the band's busiest time on the road since 2019. Before the headlining concert tour, Echo & the Bunnymen are scheduled to perform at a special hometown concert in Liverpool opening up for The Rolling Stones in addition to doing a couple of festivals.

When do Echo & the Bunnymen 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is EATB40. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Echo & the Bunnymen All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 28
to
May 29
Creation Day Festival
Creation Day Festival at West Park
West Park Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 9
The Rolling Stones, and Echo & The Bunnymen
The Rolling Stones, and Echo & The Bunnymen at Anfield Stadium
Anfield Stadium Liverpool, United Kingdom
Jul 1
to
Jul 2
Sign Of The Times Festival
Sign Of The Times Festival at Church End
Church End Church End, England, United Kingdom
Aug 15
Echo & The Bunnymen
Echo & The Bunnymen at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Aug 17
Echo & The Bunnymen
Echo & The Bunnymen at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Aug 19
Echo & The Bunnymen
Echo & The Bunnymen at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Aug 20
Echo & The Bunnymen
Echo & The Bunnymen at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Aug 23
Echo & The Bunnymen
Echo & The Bunnymen at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Aug 24
Echo & The Bunnymen
Echo & The Bunnymen at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Aug 26
Echo & The Bunnymen
Echo & The Bunnymen at The Theatre at Ace Hotel
The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA
Aug 29
Echo & The Bunnymen
Echo & The Bunnymen at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Aug 31
Echo & The Bunnymen
Echo & The Bunnymen at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Sep 1
Echo & The Bunnymen
Echo & The Bunnymen at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Sep 3
Echo & The Bunnymen
Echo & The Bunnymen at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 4
Echo & The Bunnymen
Echo & The Bunnymen at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Sep 6
Echo & The Bunnymen
Echo & The Bunnymen at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Sep 7
Echo & The Bunnymen
Echo & The Bunnymen at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 9
Echo & The Bunnymen
Echo & The Bunnymen at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Sep 10
Echo & The Bunnymen
Echo & The Bunnymen at Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto
Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 13
Echo & The Bunnymen
Echo & The Bunnymen at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Sep 14
Echo & The Bunnymen
Echo & The Bunnymen at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Sep 16
Echo & The Bunnymen
Echo & The Bunnymen at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Sep 17
Echo & The Bunnymen
Echo & The Bunnymen at The Lincoln Theatre
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Nov 8
Echo & the Bunnymen
Echo & the Bunnymen at La Rodia
Cancelled
La Rodia Besançon, Bourgogne Franche-Comté, France
Nov 9
Echo & the Bunnymen
Echo & the Bunnymen at La Cooperative De Mai
Cancelled
La Cooperative De Mai Clermont-Ferrand, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France

We recommend following Echo & the Bunnymen on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Echo & the Bunnymen's Zumic artist page.

