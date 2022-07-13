View all results for 'alt'
Echosmith Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Hang Around Tour' with Phoebe Ryan and Band Of Silver
July 13, 2022

Echosmith have shared 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their new song, "Hang Around."

Twenty-four concerts are planned in October and November across North American venues, in addition to a performance at the Wonderfront Festival in San Diego. The opening acts will be singer-songwriter Phoebe Ryan and Nashville trio Band Of Silver. The last time Echosmith performed in front of audiences was in early 2020, right before the pandemic shut down the live music industry.

When do Echosmith 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SOCALM. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Echosmith All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 13
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band Of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band Of Silver at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Oct 14
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band Of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band Of Silver at The Loft Atlanta
The Loft Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 16
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band Of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band Of Silver at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Oct 17
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band Of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band Of Silver at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Oct 20
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band Of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band Of Silver at The Space Ballroom
The Space Ballroom Hamden, CT
Oct 21
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band Of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band Of Silver at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Oct 22
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band Of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band Of Silver at World Cafe Live
World Cafe Live Philadelphia, PA
Oct 24
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band Of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band Of Silver at The Great Hall
The Great Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 25
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band Of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band Of Silver at Beachland Tavern
Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH
Oct 26
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 28
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver at Bottom Lounge
Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL
Oct 29
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver at Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Amsterdam Bar and Hall Saint Paul, MN
Oct 31
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Nov 3
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver at The Parish
The Parish Austin, TX
Nov 4
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Nov 5
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver at Trees
Trees Dallas, TX
Nov 8
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver at Marquis Theater
Marquis Theater Denver, CO
Nov 9
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver at Soundwell
Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 11
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver at The Olympic Venue
The Olympic Venue Boise, ID
Nov 12
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver at Hawthorne Theatre
Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR
Nov 13
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Nov 16
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver at Great American Music Hall
Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
Nov 17
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver at El Rey Theatre Los Angeles
El Rey Theatre Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Nov 18
to
Nov 20
Wonderfront Festival
Wonderfront Festival at New Waterfront Park Embarcadero
New Waterfront Park Embarcadero San Diego, CA
Nov 18
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver
Echosmith, Phoebe Ryan, and Band of Silver at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ

We recommend following Echosmith on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out the lyric video for "Hang Around." For more, check out Echosmith's Zumic artist page.

