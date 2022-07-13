Echosmith Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Echosmith have shared 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their new song, "Hang Around."

Twenty-four concerts are planned in October and November across North American venues, in addition to a performance at the Wonderfront Festival in San Diego. The opening acts will be singer-songwriter Phoebe Ryan and Nashville trio Band Of Silver. The last time Echosmith performed in front of audiences was in early 2020, right before the pandemic shut down the live music industry.

When do Echosmith 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SOCALM. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Echosmith All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Echosmith on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out the lyric video for "Hang Around." For more, check out Echosmith's Zumic artist page.