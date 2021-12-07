Ed Sheeran Extends 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter-guitarist Ed Sheeran has added a new date to his 2021 tour schedule. The newly announced concert is scheduled at New York City's Irving Plaza on December 9. The intimate venue has a capacity of just 1,200 which is a far cry from the massive stadiums that he usually plays.
After the Irving Plaza show, Sheeran will join the lineup for Z100's Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden followed by two additional holiday events in London. In April, Ed returns to touring with six headlining dates in Ireland followed by a tour through the UK and Europe that extends into September. In all, Ed has over 50 concerts planned through September.
When do Ed Sheeran 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. For the NYC show, ticket confirmations will be sent on December 8. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
As the fourth wave of COVID infection continues to spread and variants have become more dangerous, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.
Ed Sheeran Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Dec 10
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Ed Sheeran All Tour Dates and Tickets
Dec 10
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Dec 12
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 13
St John-at-Hackney Church
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 23
Croke Park
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Apr 24
Croke Park
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Apr 28
Pairc Ui Chaoimh
Cork, County Cork, Ireland
Apr 29
Pairc Ui Chaoimh
Cork, County Cork, Ireland
May 5
Thomond Park Stadium
Limerick, LK, Ireland
May 6
Thomond Park Stadium
Limerick, LK, Ireland
May 12
Boucher Playing Fields
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
May 13
Boucher Playing Fields
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
May 26
Principality Stadium
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
May 27
Principality Stadium
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
May 28
Principality Stadium
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 2
Stadium of Light
Sunderland, England, United Kingdom
Jun 3
Stadium Of Light
Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Jun 4
Stadium Of Light
Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Jun 9
Etihad Stadium
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
Etihad Stadium
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 11
Etihad Stadium
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 12
Etihad Stadium
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Hampden Park
Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Hampden Park
Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 24
Wembley Stadium
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
Wembley Stadium
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 29
Wembley Stadium
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 30
Wembley Stadium
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 1
Wembley Stadium
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 7
Event-Area an der VELTINS-Arena
Gelsenkirchen, NRW, Germany
Jul 8
Event-Area an der VELTINS-Arena
Gelsenkirchen, NRW, Germany
Jul 9
Event-Area an der VELTINS-Arena
Gelsenkirchen, NRW, Germany
Jul 14
Johan Cruijff Arena
Netherlands
Jul 15
Johan Cruijff Arena
Netherlands
Jul 22
Stade Roi Baudouin
Bruxelles, Belgium
Jul 23
Stade Roi Baudouin
Bruxelles, Belgium
Jul 29
Stade de France
Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
Jul 30
Stade de France
Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
Aug 3
Øresundsparken
København, Denmark
Aug 4
Øresundsparken
København, Denmark
Aug 5
Øresundsparken
København, Denmark
Aug 6
Øresundsparken
København, Denmark
Aug 10
Ullevi
Gothenburg, Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Aug 11
Ullevi
Gothenburg, Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Aug 20
Olympic Stadium
Helsinki, Finland
Aug 21
Olympic Stadium
Helsinki, Finland
Aug 25
PGE Narodowy
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Aug 26
PGE Narodowy
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Sep 1
Ernst Happel Stadion
Wien, Austria
Sep 2
Ernst Happel Stadion
Wien, Austria
Sep 10
Olympiastadion
München, BY, Germany
Sep 11
Olympiastadion - Munich
München, BY, Germany
Sep 12
Olympiastadion
München, BY, Germany
Sep 16
Letzigrund Stadion
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Sep 17
Letzigrund Stadion
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Sep 23
Deutsche Bank Park
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Sep 24
Deutsche Bank Park
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Sep 25
Deutsche Bank Park
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
We recommend following Ed Sheeran on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
Earlier this week, Ed shared a lyric video for "Merry Christmas" featuring Elton John. For more, check out the Ed Sheeran Zumic artist page.