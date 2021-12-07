View all results for 'alt'
Ed Sheeran Extends 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Concerts in America, the UK, and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 7, 2021

Singer-songwriter-guitarist Ed Sheeran has added a new date to his 2021 tour schedule. The newly announced concert is scheduled at New York City's Irving Plaza on December 9. The intimate venue has a capacity of just 1,200 which is a far cry from the massive stadiums that he usually plays.

After the Irving Plaza show, Sheeran will join the lineup for Z100's Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden followed by two additional holiday events in London. In April, Ed returns to touring with six headlining dates in Ireland followed by a tour through the UK and Europe that extends into September. In all, Ed has over 50 concerts planned through September.

When do Ed Sheeran 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. For the NYC show, ticket confirmations will be sent on December 8. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

As the fourth wave of COVID infection continues to spread and variants have become more dangerous, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Ed Sheeran Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Ed Sheeran All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 10
Z100's Jingle Ball
Z100's Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Dec 12
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 13
Ed Sheeran's Merry Christmas Gathering
Ed Sheeran's Merry Christmas Gathering at St John-at-Hackney Church
St John-at-Hackney Church London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 23
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Croke Park
Croke Park Dublin, DN, Ireland
Apr 24
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Croke Park
Croke Park Dublin, DN, Ireland
Apr 28
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Pairc Ui Chaoimh
Pairc Ui Chaoimh Cork, County Cork, Ireland
Apr 29
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Pairc Ui Chaoimh
Pairc Ui Chaoimh Cork, County Cork, Ireland
May 5
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Thomond Park Stadium
Thomond Park Stadium Limerick, LK, Ireland
May 6
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Thomond Park Stadium
Thomond Park Stadium Limerick, LK, Ireland
May 12
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Boucher Playing Fields
Boucher Playing Fields Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
May 13
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Boucher Playing Fields
Boucher Playing Fields Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
May 26
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Principality Stadium
Principality Stadium Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
May 27
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Principality Stadium
Principality Stadium Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
May 28
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Principality Stadium
Principality Stadium Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 2
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Stadium of Light
Stadium of Light Sunderland, England, United Kingdom
Jun 3
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Stadium Of Light
Stadium Of Light Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Jun 4
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Stadium Of Light
Stadium Of Light Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Jun 9
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Etihad Stadium
Etihad Stadium Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Etihad Stadium
Etihad Stadium Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 11
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Etihad Stadium
Etihad Stadium Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 12
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Etihad Stadium
Etihad Stadium Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Hampden Park
Hampden Park Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Hampden Park
Hampden Park Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 24
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 29
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 30
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 1
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 7
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Event-Area an der VELTINS-Arena
Event-Area an der VELTINS-Arena Gelsenkirchen, NRW, Germany
Jul 8
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Event-Area an der VELTINS-Arena
Event-Area an der VELTINS-Arena Gelsenkirchen, NRW, Germany
Jul 9
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Event-Area an der VELTINS-Arena
Event-Area an der VELTINS-Arena Gelsenkirchen, NRW, Germany
Jul 14
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Johan Cruijff Arena
Johan Cruijff Arena Netherlands
Jul 15
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Johan Cruijff Arena
Johan Cruijff Arena Netherlands
Jul 22
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Stade Roi Baudouin
Stade Roi Baudouin Bruxelles, Belgium
Jul 23
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Stade Roi Baudouin
Stade Roi Baudouin Bruxelles, Belgium
Jul 29
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Stade de France
Stade de France Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
Jul 30
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Stade de France
Stade de France Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
Aug 3
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Øresundsparken
Øresundsparken København, Denmark
Aug 4
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Øresundsparken
Øresundsparken København, Denmark
Aug 5
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Øresundsparken
Øresundsparken København, Denmark
Aug 6
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Øresundsparken
Øresundsparken København, Denmark
Aug 10
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Ullevi
Ullevi Gothenburg, Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Aug 11
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Ullevi
Ullevi Gothenburg, Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Aug 20
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Olympic Stadium
Olympic Stadium Helsinki, Finland
Aug 21
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Olympic Stadium
Olympic Stadium Helsinki, Finland
Aug 25
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at PGE Narodowy
PGE Narodowy Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Aug 26
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at PGE Narodowy
PGE Narodowy Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Sep 1
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Ernst Happel Stadion
Ernst Happel Stadion Wien, Austria
Sep 2
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Ernst Happel Stadion
Ernst Happel Stadion Wien, Austria
Sep 10
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Olympiastadion
Olympiastadion München, BY, Germany
Sep 11
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Olympiastadion - Munich
Olympiastadion - Munich München, BY, Germany
Sep 12
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Olympiastadion
Olympiastadion München, BY, Germany
Sep 16
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Letzigrund Stadion
Letzigrund Stadion Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Sep 17
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Letzigrund Stadion
Letzigrund Stadion Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Sep 23
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Deutsche Bank Park
Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Sep 24
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Deutsche Bank Park
Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Sep 25
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Deutsche Bank Park
Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany

We recommend following Ed Sheeran on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this week, Ed shared a lyric video for "Merry Christmas" featuring Elton John. For more, check out the Ed Sheeran Zumic artist page.

artists
Ed Sheeran
genres
Pop Singer-Songwriter
image for artist Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran
