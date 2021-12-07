Ed Sheeran Extends 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter-guitarist Ed Sheeran has added a new date to his 2021 tour schedule. The newly announced concert is scheduled at New York City's Irving Plaza on December 9. The intimate venue has a capacity of just 1,200 which is a far cry from the massive stadiums that he usually plays.

After the Irving Plaza show, Sheeran will join the lineup for Z100's Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden followed by two additional holiday events in London. In April, Ed returns to touring with six headlining dates in Ireland followed by a tour through the UK and Europe that extends into September. In all, Ed has over 50 concerts planned through September.

When do Ed Sheeran 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. For the NYC show, ticket confirmations will be sent on December 8. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

As the fourth wave of COVID infection continues to spread and variants have become more dangerous, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Earlier this week, Ed shared a lyric video for "Merry Christmas" featuring Elton John. For more, check out the Ed Sheeran Zumic artist page.