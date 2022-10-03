Ed Sheeran Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

One of music's biggest superstars, Ed Sheeran, has added 2023 tour dates.

The tour is billed as + - = ÷ x (pronounced "plus minus equals divide multiply") as a nod to his albums going back to 2011. Since that is a mouthful, the concerts are also being called the Mathematics Tour. Sheeran released = (Equals) in 2021, and shared with The Project that "the final puzzle piece chapter" - (Minus) will be released within the next year.

Newly planned dates are set at large-scale stadiums across North America from May into September of 2023. The opening acts on select dates will be Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, and / or Maisie Peters. Those follow previously announced shows in Australia and New Zealand.

When do Ed Sheeran 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales for Ticketmaster Verified Fan and American Express cardholders begin October 12. Spotify, SiriusXM, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

