Ed Sheeran Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Stadiums in the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published October 3, 2022

One of music's biggest superstars, Ed Sheeran, has added 2023 tour dates.

The tour is billed as + - = ÷ x (pronounced "plus minus equals divide multiply") as a nod to his albums going back to 2011. Since that is a mouthful, the concerts are also being called the Mathematics Tour. Sheeran released = (Equals) in 2021, and shared with The Project that "the final puzzle piece chapter" - (Minus) will be released within the next year.

Newly planned dates are set at large-scale stadiums across North America from May into September of 2023. The opening acts on select dates will be Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, and / or Maisie Peters. Those follow previously announced shows in Australia and New Zealand.

When do Ed Sheeran 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales for Ticketmaster Verified Fan and American Express cardholders begin October 12. Spotify, SiriusXM, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ed Sheeran Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 10
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Dylan
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Dylan at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Ed Sheeran All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 1
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Wellington Regional Stadium (Sky Stadium)
Wellington Regional Stadium (Sky Stadium) Wellington, New Zealand
Feb 2
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Sky Stadium
Sky Stadium Wellington, New Zealand
Feb 10
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Eden Park
Eden Park Auckland, New Zealand
Feb 17
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Suncorp Stadium
Suncorp Stadium Milton, QLD, Australia
Feb 18
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Suncorp Stadium
Suncorp Stadium Milton, QLD, Australia
Feb 24
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Accor Stadium
Accor Stadium Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Feb 25
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Accor Stadium
Accor Stadium Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Mar 2
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Melbourne Cricket Ground
Melbourne Cricket Ground East Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Mar 3
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Melbourne Cricket Ground
Melbourne Cricket Ground East Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Mar 7
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Adelaide Oval
Adelaide Oval North Adelaide, SA, Australia
Mar 12
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran at Optus Stadium
Optus Stadium Burswood, WA, Australia
May 6
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Dylan
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Dylan at AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium Lubbock, TX
May 13
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Dylan
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Dylan at NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium Houston, TX
May 20
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Dylan
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Dylan at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
May 27
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Dylan
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Dylan at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
Jun 3
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Dylan
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Dylan at Lincoln Financial Field
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
Jun 10
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Dylan
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Dylan at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Jun 17
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Rosa Linn
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Rosa Linn at Rogers Centre
Rogers Centre Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 24
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Rosa Linn
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Rosa Linn at Fedex Field
Fedex Field Hyattsville, MD
Jul 1
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Rosa Linn
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Rosa Linn at Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA
Jul 8
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Rosa Linn
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Rosa Linn at Acrisure Stadium
Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 15
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Rosa Linn
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Rosa Linn at Ford Field
Ford Field Detroit, MI
Jul 22
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Cat Burns
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Cat Burns at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
Jul 29
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Cat Burns
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Cat Burns at Soldier Field Stadium
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL
Aug 5
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Cat Burns
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Cat Burns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO
Aug 12
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Cat Burns
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Cat Burns at U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
Aug 19
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Cat Burns
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Cat Burns at Empower Field At Mile High
Empower Field At Mile High Denver, CO
Aug 26
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Maisie Peters
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Maisie Peters at Lumen Field
Lumen Field Seattle, WA
Sep 2
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Maisie Peters
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Maisie Peters at BC Place Stadium
BC Place Stadium Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Sep 9
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Maisie Peters
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Maisie Peters at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Sep 16
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Maisie Peters
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Maisie Peters at Levi’s Stadium
Levi’s Stadium Santa Clara, CA
Sep 23
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Maisie Peters
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Maisie Peters at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA

We recommend following Ed Sheeran on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Ed Sheeran Zumic artist page.

image for artist Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran
Jun
10
Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Dylan
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
