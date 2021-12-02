Eddie Vedder Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Earthling. At this time, eight new concerts are planned for New York City, New Jersey, Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Seattle — timed around the release of Earthling on February 11.

Adding some excitement to the shows, Vedder will be backed by an all-star band he's calling The Earthlings. The lineup features multi-instrumentalist Glen Hansard, drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), multi-instrumentalist Josh Klinghoffer (formerly Red Hot Chili Peppers), bassist Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction), and producer Andrew Watt. Additionally, Glen Hansard is set to perform as the tour's opening act.

When do Eddie Vedder 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The Ticketmaster Verified Fan on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presale registration for Ten Club members is currently open and will close on December 5. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

