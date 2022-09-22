EDEN Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming musician EDEN has announced 2023 tour dates.

In conjunction with his new album, ICYMI, the man otherwise known as Jonathon Ng will do a North American tour leg in January and February before making stops in Europe, extending into March. The opening acts on select dates will be Slenderbodies or Chartreuse.

When do EDEN 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

EDEN All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following EDEN on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out EDEN's Zumic artist page.