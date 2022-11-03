View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Elderbrook Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dancing around North America and Australia
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 3, 2022

Electronic artist Elderbrook has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Little Love.

At this time, 26 new shows are planned at North American venues coast to coast from February into April. Closing out 2022, Elderbrook has performances in Los Angeles, Miami, and Lithuania. In January he has a couple of headlining concerts in Australia.

When do Elderbrook 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 4. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is littlelove. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Elderbrook Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 24
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY

Elderbrook All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 26
to
Nov 27
Art With Me Festival
Art With Me Festival at Virgina Key Beach Trust
Virgina Key Beach Trust Miami, FL
Dec 3
Elderbrook and Klangkarussell
Elderbrook and Klangkarussell at Kauno Žalgirio arena
Kauno Žalgirio arena Kaunas, Kauno apskr., Lithuania
Jan 12
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at 170 Russell (Formerly Billboard)
170 Russell (Formerly Billboard) Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Jan 13
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at Metro Theatre
Metro Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Feb 22
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Feb 23
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Feb 24
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Feb 25
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Feb 28
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Mar 1
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Mar 2
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 4
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Mar 8
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Mar 9
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Mar 10
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
Mar 11
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Mar 15
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Mar 17
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 18
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 22
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Mar 23
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Mar 24
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at Great Hall - Avant Gardner
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY
Mar 25
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Mar 28
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Mar 29
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at Music Farm - Charleston
Music Farm - Charleston Charleston, SC
Mar 30
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
Apr 1
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Glen Saint Mary, FL
Apr 5
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at Republic NOLA
Republic NOLA New Orleans, LA
Apr 6
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Apr 7
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Apr 8
Elderbrook
Elderbrook at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX

We recommend following Elderbrook on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for the new song, "Beautiful Morning" and check out Elderbrook's Zumic artist page for more.

2
125
artists
Elderbrook
genres
Electronic
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Elderbrook
Elderbrook
Mar
24
Elderbrook
Great Hall - Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart