Elle King Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Drunk And I Don't Wanna Go Home'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 16, 2021

Elle King is taking her unique blend of country, soul, blues and rock on the road. This week, the singer-songwriter-instrumentalist announced 2022 tour dates for North America.

The newly planned shows are set from February into March. Elle will make stops at mid-sized venues from coast to coast. Billed as Drunk And I Don't Wanna Go Home, the tour title is also the name of her 2021 song with Miranda Lambert. It's been a few years since King's last full-length album, but last year she released a pandemic-inspired three-song EP called In Isolation.

When do Elle King 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and American Express cardholders begin November 17. Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Elle King Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 6
Elle King
Elle King at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Elle King All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 15
Elle King
Elle King at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Feb 16
Elle King
Elle King at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Feb 18
Elle King
Elle King at The Studio at The Factory
The Studio at The Factory Dallas, TX
Feb 19
Elle King
Elle King at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Feb 20
Elle King
Elle King at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Feb 22
Elle King
Elle King at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Feb 23
Elle King
Elle King at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Feb 25
Elle King
Elle King at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Feb 26
Elle King
Elle King at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Mar 1
Elle King
Elle King at Carolina Theatre
Carolina Theatre Durham, NC
Mar 3
Elle King
Elle King at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Mar 4
Elle King
Elle King at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Mar 5
Elle King
Elle King at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Mar 6
Elle King
Elle King at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Mar 9
Elle King
Elle King at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 10
Elle King
Elle King at Motorcity Casino Hotel
Motorcity Casino Hotel Detroit, MI
Mar 11
Elle King
Elle King at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Mar 12
Elle King
Elle King at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Mar 14
Elle King
Elle King at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Mar 15
Elle King
Elle King at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Mar 16
Elle King
Elle King at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Mar 18
Elle King
Elle King at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Mar 19
Elle King
Elle King at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 21
Elle King
Elle King at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Mar 22
Elle King
Elle King at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Mar 24
Elle King
Elle King at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Mar 25
Elle King
Elle King at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Mar 26
Elle King
Elle King at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Mar 28
Elle King
Elle King at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Aug 6
Elle King
Elle King at The Rhythm Section Amphitheater
The Rhythm Section Amphitheater Mount Carroll, IL

We recommend following Elle King on her social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Elle King's Zumic artist page.

artists
Elle King
genres
Blues Blues Rock Country Country Rock Rock
image for artist Elle King
Elle King
Mar
6
Elle King
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
