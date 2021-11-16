Elle King Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Elle King is taking her unique blend of country, soul, blues and rock on the road. This week, the singer-songwriter-instrumentalist announced 2022 tour dates for North America.

The newly planned shows are set from February into March. Elle will make stops at mid-sized venues from coast to coast. Billed as Drunk And I Don't Wanna Go Home, the tour title is also the name of her 2021 song with Miranda Lambert. It's been a few years since King's last full-length album, but last year she released a pandemic-inspired three-song EP called In Isolation.

When do Elle King 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 18. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and American Express cardholders begin November 17. Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Elle King All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Elle King on her social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

